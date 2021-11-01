Figure Fantasy tier list and a detailed reroll guide

Have you been wondering what the best figures are in Figure Fantasy? Or maybe which ones you should add to your main team? Our Figure Fantasy tier list will give you an insight into all the best characters in the game, starting with the strongest options in the SS tier, and finishing up with the weakest ones in the D tier.

The Figure Fantasy tier list we've put together is meant to give you a clear idea about which figures you should try to upgrade or reroll for and so, we've also included a reroll guide at the end of the article. So make sure to get the best, and don't waste any resources on the figures that are not above tier A at the moment.

Figure Fantasy tier list breakdown

The tier list will have the strongest figures in the game at the very top, in the SS tier. These are the strongest units currently available in the game, and you should try to fit them into your main team if you manage to acquire them. Right below the SS tier, we have the S tier, which has units that are almost just as powerful.

We'll then move on to the lower tiers, A, B, C, and D, with the D tier having the weakest figures currently available in the game. We'd strongly recommend not investing your resources into any of the characters below tier A - it will not be worth it, since chances are you won't use them in the long run anyway. Instead, you can use them until you manage to unlock the stronger figures, and then swap them out.

So, make sure to check the tier list we've created in case you want to know which are these characters worth forming a team around.

We bet you're curious, so let's not waste another moment and dive right in!