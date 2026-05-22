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Star Savior tier list (May 2026) - Be prepared for PvE or PvP

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Star Savior
Star Savior tier list (May 2026) - Be prepared for PvE or PvP

A single Star Savior tier list isn't really possible since different characters suit different modes, so we've made one for PvE and PvP.

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They say you only get one chance to make a first impression, and the truth is that Star Savior didn't do very well. Not well at all, considering it had 1-star reviews and many negative comments.

However, the game has changed (a lot) since then for the better, and its player base is growing every day. Since new players want to know which units are the best, I’ve created two Star Savior tier lists that give a clear picture of the meta.

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How we rank the units

Initially, I thought about making a single list for all the game's content, but I ultimately decided that wouldn't provide a clear picture of the meta.

So, now we have two lists. One for PvE content and one for PvP. That way, you can easily find exactly what interests you.

PvE Tier List  |  PvP Tier List

Click Here To View The List »

1
Star Savior Tier List - PvE

Tier Character
S+ Emily, Asherah (Waltz of Starlight), Bunnygirl Charlotte,
S Hilde, Muriel, Frey (Noble Princess), Bunnygirl Claire, Bell Rhys, Dana, Haydee, Tanya, Lacy, Luna, Seira, Elisa, Lydia
A Yoo Mina, Charlotte, Kyra, Petra, Lugh
B Bunnygirl Scarlet, Harley, Serpang, Asherah, Epindel, Lily, Frey, Omega, Smile
C Annah, Scarlet, Carmen, Claire, Vera, Marcille, Trish, Besta, Clarissa, Naru
D -
F -

When it comes to PvE, the meta is crystal clear right now: Emily is the meta. To be honest, the gap between her and the runner-up is so massive that I probably should have put her in a tier of her own. But after this breakdown, you’ll realise just how broken this unit actually is.

Emily

Once she hits Level 160, she can solo content that entire teams of Level 140s can’t even touch. She is objectively the best tank in the game.

To progress fast, funnel every gold coin and essence into Emily until she hits Level 160.

Ash

Ash is the definitive DPS carry of the game, and she is practically mandatory alongside Emily. She has an elite DPS ceiling, which is essential for clearing Hard Journey mode.

2
Star Savior Tier List - PvP

Tier Character
S+ Hilde, Emily, Asherah (Waltz of Starlight)
S Charlotte, Bell Rhys, Seira, Lacy
A Yoo Mina, Bunnygirl Charlotte, Carmen, Haydee, Roberta, Luna, Elisa
B Petra, Muriel, Lugh, Bunnygirl Claire, Tanya, Dana
C Bunnygirl Scarlet, Harley, Kyra, Frey Noble Princess, Lily, Lydia
D Serpang, Epindel, Asherah, Frey, Smile
F Annah, Scarlet, Claire, Vera, Omega, Trish, Clarissa, Naru, Marcille, Besta

In PvP, Emily is usually banned, so it's difficult to have her available. So, it's better if we talk a bit about some other units.

Waltz Asherah

She is mandatory in PvP because, quite simply, she provides cleanses to stop Lacy’s debuff loop. She also triggers follow-up heals, which essentially neutralise the opponents' cleave burst damage.

I don't want to say more right now; the game is still in its early stages, so many new units will surely be released in the future.

If you'd like, bookmark this page so you can return here every time a new unit becomes available. In the meantime, if you are enjoying Star Savior, then you should check out our Eversoul tier list.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.