Star Savior tier list (May 2026) - Be prepared for PvE or PvP

A single Star Savior tier list isn't really possible since different characters suit different modes, so we've made one for PvE and PvP.

They say you only get one chance to make a first impression, and the truth is that Star Savior didn't do very well. Not well at all, considering it had 1-star reviews and many negative comments.

However, the game has changed (a lot) since then for the better, and its player base is growing every day. Since new players want to know which units are the best, I’ve created two Star Savior tier lists that give a clear picture of the meta.

How we rank the units

Initially, I thought about making a single list for all the game's content, but I ultimately decided that wouldn't provide a clear picture of the meta.

So, now we have two lists. One for PvE content and one for PvP. That way, you can easily find exactly what interests you.