KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' Japanese server launches their latest collaboration with the legendary anime The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzuma

As of today, the newest collaboration to hit KonoSuba: Fantastic Days’ Japanese server has launched. This time around, all of your favourite KonoSuba characters are teaming up with the cast from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzuma, one of the most famous anime series of all time, bringing in a ton of nostalgia to the modernized version of KonoSuba’s anime aesthetic.

This crossover is one of the biggest ones that even the Japanese server of KonoSuba has seen. It comes loaded up with everything from a wide range of new characters to login campaigns, new story content, daily and weekly missions, and even more! It’s a huge amount of stuff to check out, so we’ll only cover a few of the highlights within this particular article.

First up, let’s go over the new character additions since those are always the highlight. With this collaboration, we’re looking at five new characters overall. These are in order from highest rarity to lowest:

4-star [Super Adventurer] Haruhi Suzumiya

4-star [Silent Alien] Yuki Nagato

4-star [Hard-Working Future Person] Mikuru Asahina

4-star [Axel’s Super Goddess] Aqua

4-star [Explosive Being] Megumin

As you can see, all of the new characters on this banner are the highest rarity, so they’re all quite powerful in their own ways. This gacha banner will run from July 31st to August 21st, so be sure to grab them while you can.

And even with that many new characters, there’s one more you can grab for free! If you complete the new boss event mission three times, you’ll get yourself the 4-star [Ordinary Member of the SOS Brigade] Kyon unit!

Aside from the new characters, we have numerous missions that will reward you with different currencies that you can then use to trade in for a lot of rare and useful items such as upgrade materials, premium currency to roll on gacha banners, and more!

Phew! And that’s only the highlights! If all of that sounds awesome to you, there’s never been a better time to dig into KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! Try it out for free at either of the links below!