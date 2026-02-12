The King of Fighters AFK goes down SNK memory lane with a Metal Slug 3 collab

One classic meets another

Legendary fighters Eri Kasamoto, Marco Rossi, and Fio Germi join

Tackle the Final Mission and Air Defence dungeons to earn rewards

A special check-in event offers generous bonuses

Krohnen only joined the roster a few weeks ago, and The King of Fighters AFK is already rolling straight into another crossover. This time, it’s going to make SNK fans nostalgic with a Metal Slug 3 collaboration, bringing a handful of familiar faces and a wave of limited-time content.

Three new Legendary fighters headline the update: Eri Kasamoto, Marco Rossi, and Fio Germi. Eri and Marco arrive first through special Pick-Up Events running from February 11th to March 10th, while Fio joins the lineup a few days later on February 15th.

As always with these additions, how they fit into existing teams will probably matter more than raw stats, so it might be worth checking the latest KOF AFK tier list before committing your resources to them.

The collaboration features a ton of themed activities too. A Metal Slug 3 Check-In event hands out rewards just for logging in, including Marco Rossi on day one and a Pocket SV-001 pet inspired by the series’ iconic tank later in the week.

There’s also a score-based Event Dungeon called Final Mission & Air Defence, where you’ll face a KOF-style rework of Roots Mars, alongside an Assault Mission tower mode that dishes out Fighter Tokens for summoning the collab characters.

Support units and extras fill out the rest of the event. Tarma Roving, Donald Morden, and Aikawa Madoka appear as Legendary supporters in the Air Defence draws, while hidden appearances from Ichimonji Hyakutaro offer bonus rewards if you know where to look.

Outside the crossover, a new Challenge Dungeon, Count Down Operation, tasks you with building multiple decks at once. If you're returning after a while, you're also eligible for a fresh set of login bonuses and a Return Celebration Pass including Orochi, Orochi Iori, and Orochi Leona.

Before jumping back in, though, it’s always worth grabbing the latest KOF AFK codes so you’re not leaving free pulls and resources behind.