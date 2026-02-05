Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list and a reroll guide

Updated on February 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.24.0 - Added: Berserk Estarossa

Want to add the best heroes to your team, or simply want to know who is worth investing in? Look no further, because our Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list will give you a clear idea of all that, and much more.

Since it is an idle game for mobile, you could argue that it's possible to advance, over time, without needing the best heroes. However, that's a bad approach. If you want to have success, you need a good team, with good synergy and heroes.

That's why we now have a 7DS Idle tier list with detailed information on the heroes, so you will know exactly who's worth your time and resources and who's not.

How to pick the best heroes in 7DS Idle in the early game

Early on, you will want to focus on some good Unique heroes. Those can be upgraded consistently, and you can have at least a 2* or higher early on. The Legendary heroes are the best, but they are hard to come across.

So, you want to focus your efforts early on Giant Girl Diane (who you get for free), on [The Six Knights of Black] Pump if you get it, and [The Six Knights of Black] Atra. Don't worry if you don't have them yet - you will get them soon enough.

Of course, if you happen to get Fox Sin of Greed Ban or Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas, those should be your number one priority.

How many heroes are there?

Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list