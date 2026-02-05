Menu
Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list and a reroll guide

By Cristina Mesesan



Updated on February 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.24.0 - Added: Berserk Estarossa

Want to add the best heroes to your team, or simply want to know who is worth investing in? Look no further, because our Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list will give you a clear idea of all that, and much more.

Since it is an idle game for mobile, you could argue that it's possible to advance, over time, without needing the best heroes. However, that's a bad approach. If you want to have success, you need a good team, with good synergy and heroes.

That's why we now have a 7DS Idle tier list with detailed information on the heroes, so you will know exactly who's worth your time and resources and who's not.

How to pick the best heroes in 7DS Idle in the early game

Early on, you will want to focus on some good Unique heroes. Those can be upgraded consistently, and you can have at least a 2* or higher early on. The Legendary heroes are the best, but they are hard to come across. 

So, you want to focus your efforts early on Giant Girl Diane (who you get for free), on [The Six Knights of Black] Pump if you get it, and [The Six Knights of Black] Atra. Don't worry if you don't have them yet - you will get them soon enough. 

Of course, if you happen to get Fox Sin of Greed Ban or Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas, those should be your number one priority. 

seven deadly sins idle adventure chibi characters in a field

How many heroes are there?

Right now, the game has over 130 heroes, including Basic, Normal and Rare variants. For higher chances of getting some Legendaries, make sure you redeem the latest Seven Deadly Sins: Idle codes - they give some free Hero Summon Tickets!

Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list

Here you can find the complete 7DS Idle tier list, where we have ranked all the heroes:
S Tier  |  A Tier  |  B Tier  |  C Tier  |  D Tier Reroll guide
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Click Here To View The List »

1
S Tier

fox sin of greed ban
Name Type Role
Berserk Estarossa DEX Debuffer
Goat Sin of Lust Gowther INT Support
Prince of Darkness Zeldris VIT DPS
Sariel of Tornado INT DPS
The One Escanor DEX DPS
Excalibur Arthur DEX Tank
Small Wings King INT Support
First Fairy King Gloxinia INT Tank
Mage of Infinity Merlin STR DPS
Assault Mode Meliodas VIT DPS
Knight of Storm Howzer VIT Debuffer
White Wings Elizabeth STR Support
Fox Sin of Greed Ban INT DPS
Holy Maiden of the Forest Elaine VIT Support
Invasion Arrow Gowther STR Debuffer
Pitch-Black Meliodas DEX DPS
New King Arthur INT Support
Sapphire Holy Knight Griamore INT Tank
Mad Scientist Valenti INT Debuffer
Martial Artist of Earth Drole INT Support
New Generation Holy Knight Jericho INT Support
Knight of Danafor Liz VIT Support
Monspeet of Reticence VIT Debuffer
The Goat Sin of Lust Gowther INT Support
The Lion Sin of Pride Escanor VIT DPS
Dragon Slayer Derieri DEX Tank
Gloxinia of Repose VIT Support
Melascula of Faith VIT Support
Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King SPD Support
The Serpent Sin of Envy Diane STR Debuffer
Galland of Truth DEX DPS
Grizzly Sin of Sloth King DEX Support
Grayroad of Pacifism DEX Debuffer
Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas STR DPS
Sky Temple Protector Ellatte STR Support

Fox Sin of Greed Ban Ban is a powerful DPS - the best in the game at the moment. His special skill can inflict additional damage and restore Energy, while his Ultimate is absolutely amazing. With Vanishing Kill, he can inflict Snatch on the target, which decreases their ATK and increases his own.

Sky Temple Protector Elliatte She is an outstanding Support, and with her Special Skill, Anger Light, she can remove all buffs on the target. Her Ultimate is an AoE, and it will boost the Crit Chance for all allies with a STR attribute.

New King Arthur New King Arthur is another great Support, and similar to Elliatte, he can also boost INT allies' Crit Chance, but with his Special Skill. His Ultimate will decrease the enemies' Defense, making them more vulnerable to attacks. It's great against bosses.

2
A Tier

giant girl diane
Name Type Role
Martial Artist of Earth Drole INT Support
Hawk & Elizabeth STR Hybrid
Demon Hendrickson INT Debuffer
Thunderbolt Gilthunder STR Tank
Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth INT Support
Crimson Flame Mage Monspeet DEX Support
Holy Knight of Ice Jericho DEX Debuffer
Wandering Swordsman Meliodas VIT DPS
Dark Fighter Ban VIT Debuffer
Emperor of Light EscanorINTDPS
Demonic Love Melascula DEX Support
[Demon King’s Deputy] Zeldris INT DPS
[Weird Fangs] Ruin INT DPS
Estarossa of Love VIT Tank
Giant Girl Diane INT Tank
Diamond Holy Knight Howzer INT DPS
Diamond Holy Knight Gilthunder INT Debuffer
Divine Lance Corporal of the Goddess Nerobasta INT Support
[Roars of Dawn] Jillian INT Debuffer
Warrior Matrona VIT Tank
"Purge" Zaratras VIT DPS
New Generation Holy Knight Guila VIT Debuffer
"Fountain of Youth" Saint Elaine VIT Debuffer
[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Dogedo VIT Tank
[Weird Fangs] Freesia VIT Debuffer
Drole of Patience DEX Tank
Grandmaster Hendrickson DEX DPS
Guardian of Istal Jenna DEX Support
Guardian of Istal Zaneri DEX Support
Fairy Helbram DEX Debuffer
[Roars of Dawn] Slater DEX Debuffer
[The Pirates of the Azure Sky] Deldry DEX Support
[The Six Knights of Black] Pump DEX Debuffer
Dual Sword Mod DEX Debuffer
[The Six Knights of Black] Atra DEX DPS
Fighter Diane STR Tank
Thousand Ashes Gelda STR Support
"Break" Dreyfus STR Debuffer
Danafor Holy Knight Cain STR DPS
Cardinal Helbram STR Support
[Weird Fangs] Golgius STR Debuffer
[Roars of Dawn] Simon STR DPS

Giant Girl Diane Giant Girl Diane is a hero you will unlock very early on, and she is a reliable Tank. She is immune to negative effects and can also restore her own HP. With her Ultimate, she will apply Petrify on the enemies.

Diamond Holy Knight Howzer This DPS hero will reduce enemies' Crit Resistance, and since he can buff his Crit Chance with his Special Skill, he is a good pair for New King Arthur. They have good synergy since he is an INT DPS.

"Purge" Zeratras Zeratras increases his own Attack Speed, and if he successfully kills an enemy, he will restore Energy. If you have some good Support heroes to go along with him, he can be a very good, solid DPS - if you want one with the VIT trait.

3
B Tier

boar hat tavern master meliodas
Name Type Role
Demon Hendrickson INT Debuffer
[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Arden INT DPS
Holy Knight of Ice Gustav INT Debuffer
[Beard of the Mountain Cat] Allioni INT Tank
Princess of Liones Elizabeth INT Support
Swordsman Nanashi VIT DPS
[Roars of Dawn] Weinheidt VIT DPS
[Boar Hat] Tavern Master Meliodas VIT DPS
[The Six Knights of Black] Bellion VIT DPS
[The Six Knights of Black] Derocchio VIT Debuffer
Guardian of Istal Theo VIT Support
Mutant Holy Knight Dale DEX DPS
Dual Sword Ganne DEX Tank
Giant Girl Dolores DEX Support
[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Waillo DEX Tank
Black Claw Ren STR DPS
[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Deathpierce STR Support
Vampire Kinng Izraf STR Tank
Apprentice Holy Knight Twigo STR Support

[Boar Hat] Tavern Master Meliodas Even though the Tavern Master Meliodas is the first hero you get, he is not a very good end-game carry. The Meliodas you should be looking out for is the Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas - this one is just average, even maxed out, hence the spot in the middle of this Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list. He is decent against DEX-type targets, but that's about it.

Swordsman Nanashi Despite being a Legendary hero, Nanashi is not very good - sadly. He deals okay damage, but he doesn't fit reliably into many teams. He is VIT-type, but if you want him to shine, he will have to execute the enemies with his Ultimate.

Demon Hendrickson Demon Hendrickson can be good, but he is highly situational. In PvP, he can work very well because with his Ultimate, he will render his targets unable to recover HP. Otherwise, this is not really a trait you need on your team.

4
C Tier

mage gilfrost
Name Type Role
Mage Gilfrost INT Support
[The Six Knights of Black] Dahaka INT Tank
The Rose Orlondi INT Support
Sky Temple Protector Solaad INT Support
Ruby Holy Knight Marmas INT Debuffer
Fairy Knight's Helper Gerharde VIT Support
[The Six Knights of Black] Gara VIT Support
[Roars of Dawn] Hugo VIT Tank
[Wierd Fangs] Jude DEX Debuffer
Fight Festival Champion Taizoo DEX Tank
Warrior Chief Zoria DEX Support
[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Denzel STR Debuffer
Fraudrin of Selflessness STR Tank
Depraved Mage Vivian STR Debuffer
[Great Trembling Mountain] Danbelbus STR Tank

[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Denzel He is a legend, but he doesn't really shine. Avoid investing in him, even if you have him upgraded.

Fraudrin of Selflessness Fraudrin can be good in PvP because he can revive with 100% HP, while also taunting enemies. However, if you don't have him levelled up and with a lot of buffs/heals, then he will just end up dying time and time again.

Mage Gilfrost Despite looking good on paper, Gilfrost is not worth your resources right now. His Ultimate is good since it nullifies damage taken by the allies, but aside from that, there are better Supports.

5
D Tier

corrupted fairy rania

At the bottom of the 7DS Idle tier list, we have all the Rare and Normal heroes. These are the ones you will only obtain and upgrade for the collection, and that's it. You will never use them, so I suggest you don't spend any resources on them. If you really want to upgrade any of them or you already did, then make sure you hit the red button to reset them. That is, if their level is very high - otherwise, don't waste a Reset Coin on it.

6
Reroll guide

30 summons in seven deadly sins idle

Rerolling is not exactly recommended in Seven Deadly Sins Idle because the chances of getting the Legendary hero you want are pretty much the same until you level up your Summon Level - which is close to 0. The maximum Summon Level is 10, so until you get there, there's a long wait.

Can you reroll in 7DSIA?

Much like other games of this genre, you technically "can" reroll, but I would advise against it. Since the chances are so low, you will end up rerolling and resetting your progress, then having to play all over again, just to end up with the same results.

How to reroll?

If you really want to reroll, make sure you are on a Guest Account, then head to Settings> Game Settings> Account> Delete Account. After you do this, log in as usual, start the tutorial again, and then play until you unlock the Hero Summon option.

That's our complete 7DS Idle tier list and a detailed reroll guide you should use in case you run out of luck at the beginning of the game. If you're a fan of ranking content, we have a Sword of Convallaria tier list and a Last War best heroes tier list where we've ranked even more characters!

