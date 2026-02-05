Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list and a reroll guide
Updated on February 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.24.0 - Added: Berserk Estarossa
Want to add the best heroes to your team, or simply want to know who is worth investing in? Look no further, because our Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list will give you a clear idea of all that, and much more.
Since it is an idle game for mobile, you could argue that it's possible to advance, over time, without needing the best heroes. However, that's a bad approach. If you want to have success, you need a good team, with good synergy and heroes.
That's why we now have a 7DS Idle tier list with detailed information on the heroes, so you will know exactly who's worth your time and resources and who's not.
How to pick the best heroes in 7DS Idle in the early gameEarly on, you will want to focus on some good Unique heroes. Those can be upgraded consistently, and you can have at least a 2* or higher early on. The Legendary heroes are the best, but they are hard to come across.
So, you want to focus your efforts early on Giant Girl Diane (who you get for free), on [The Six Knights of Black] Pump if you get it, and [The Six Knights of Black] Atra. Don't worry if you don't have them yet - you will get them soon enough.
Of course, if you happen to get Fox Sin of Greed Ban or Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas, those should be your number one priority.
How many heroes are there?Right now, the game has over 130 heroes, including Basic, Normal and Rare variants. For higher chances of getting some Legendaries, make sure you redeem the latest Seven Deadly Sins: Idle codes - they give some free Hero Summon Tickets!
Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier listHere you can find the complete 7DS Idle tier list, where we have ranked all the heroes:
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier Reroll guide
1
S Tier
|Name
|Type
|Role
|Berserk Estarossa
|DEX
|Debuffer
|Goat Sin of Lust Gowther
|INT
|Support
|Prince of Darkness Zeldris
|VIT
|DPS
|Sariel of Tornado
|INT
|DPS
|The One Escanor
|DEX
|DPS
|Excalibur Arthur
|DEX
|Tank
|Small Wings King
|INT
|Support
|First Fairy King Gloxinia
|INT
|Tank
|Mage of Infinity Merlin
|STR
|DPS
|Assault Mode Meliodas
|VIT
|DPS
|Knight of Storm Howzer
|VIT
|Debuffer
|White Wings Elizabeth
|STR
|Support
|Fox Sin of Greed Ban
|INT
|DPS
|Holy Maiden of the Forest Elaine
|VIT
|Support
|Invasion Arrow Gowther
|STR
|Debuffer
|Pitch-Black Meliodas
|DEX
|DPS
|New King Arthur
|INT
|Support
|Sapphire Holy Knight Griamore
|INT
|Tank
|Mad Scientist Valenti
|INT
|Debuffer
|Martial Artist of Earth Drole
|INT
|Support
|New Generation Holy Knight Jericho
|INT
|Support
|Knight of Danafor Liz
|VIT
|Support
|Monspeet of Reticence
|VIT
|Debuffer
|The Goat Sin of Lust Gowther
|INT
|Support
|The Lion Sin of Pride Escanor
|VIT
|DPS
|Dragon Slayer Derieri
|DEX
|Tank
|Gloxinia of Repose
|VIT
|Support
|Melascula of Faith
|VIT
|Support
|Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King
|SPD
|Support
|The Serpent Sin of Envy Diane
|STR
|Debuffer
|Galland of Truth
|DEX
|DPS
|Grizzly Sin of Sloth King
|DEX
|Support
|Grayroad of Pacifism
|DEX
|Debuffer
|Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas
|STR
|DPS
|Sky Temple Protector Ellatte
|STR
|Support
Fox Sin of Greed Ban Ban is a powerful DPS - the best in the game at the moment. His special skill can inflict additional damage and restore Energy, while his Ultimate is absolutely amazing. With Vanishing Kill, he can inflict Snatch on the target, which decreases their ATK and increases his own.
Sky Temple Protector Elliatte She is an outstanding Support, and with her Special Skill, Anger Light, she can remove all buffs on the target. Her Ultimate is an AoE, and it will boost the Crit Chance for all allies with a STR attribute.
New King Arthur New King Arthur is another great Support, and similar to Elliatte, he can also boost INT allies' Crit Chance, but with his Special Skill. His Ultimate will decrease the enemies' Defense, making them more vulnerable to attacks. It's great against bosses.
2
A Tier
|Name
|Type
|Role
|Martial Artist of Earth Drole
|INT
|Support
|Hawk & Elizabeth
|STR
|Hybrid
|Demon Hendrickson
|INT
|Debuffer
|Thunderbolt Gilthunder
|STR
|Tank
|Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth
|INT
|Support
|Crimson Flame Mage Monspeet
|DEX
|Support
|Holy Knight of Ice Jericho
|DEX
|Debuffer
|Wandering Swordsman Meliodas
|VIT
|DPS
|Dark Fighter Ban
|VIT
|Debuffer
|Emperor of Light Escanor
|INT
|DPS
|Demonic Love Melascula
|DEX
|Support
|[Demon King’s Deputy] Zeldris
|INT
|DPS
|[Weird Fangs] Ruin
|INT
|DPS
|Estarossa of Love
|VIT
|Tank
|Giant Girl Diane
|INT
|Tank
|Diamond Holy Knight Howzer
|INT
|DPS
|Diamond Holy Knight Gilthunder
|INT
|Debuffer
|Divine Lance Corporal of the Goddess Nerobasta
|INT
|Support
|[Roars of Dawn] Jillian
|INT
|Debuffer
|Warrior Matrona
|VIT
|Tank
|"Purge" Zaratras
|VIT
|DPS
|New Generation Holy Knight Guila
|VIT
|Debuffer
|"Fountain of Youth" Saint Elaine
|VIT
|Debuffer
|[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Dogedo
|VIT
|Tank
|[Weird Fangs] Freesia
|VIT
|Debuffer
|Drole of Patience
|DEX
|Tank
|Grandmaster Hendrickson
|DEX
|DPS
|Guardian of Istal Jenna
|DEX
|Support
|Guardian of Istal Zaneri
|DEX
|Support
|Fairy Helbram
|DEX
|Debuffer
|[Roars of Dawn] Slater
|DEX
|Debuffer
|[The Pirates of the Azure Sky] Deldry
|DEX
|Support
|[The Six Knights of Black] Pump
|DEX
|Debuffer
|Dual Sword Mod
|DEX
|Debuffer
|[The Six Knights of Black] Atra
|DEX
|DPS
|Fighter Diane
|STR
|Tank
|Thousand Ashes Gelda
|STR
|Support
|"Break" Dreyfus
|STR
|Debuffer
|Danafor Holy Knight Cain
|STR
|DPS
|Cardinal Helbram
|STR
|Support
|[Weird Fangs] Golgius
|STR
|Debuffer
|[Roars of Dawn] Simon
|STR
|DPS
Giant Girl Diane Giant Girl Diane is a hero you will unlock very early on, and she is a reliable Tank. She is immune to negative effects and can also restore her own HP. With her Ultimate, she will apply Petrify on the enemies.
Diamond Holy Knight Howzer This DPS hero will reduce enemies' Crit Resistance, and since he can buff his Crit Chance with his Special Skill, he is a good pair for New King Arthur. They have good synergy since he is an INT DPS.
"Purge" Zeratras Zeratras increases his own Attack Speed, and if he successfully kills an enemy, he will restore Energy. If you have some good Support heroes to go along with him, he can be a very good, solid DPS - if you want one with the VIT trait.
3
B Tier
|Name
|Type
|Role
|Demon Hendrickson
|INT
|Debuffer
|[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Arden
|INT
|DPS
|Holy Knight of Ice Gustav
|INT
|Debuffer
|[Beard of the Mountain Cat] Allioni
|INT
|Tank
|Princess of Liones Elizabeth
|INT
|Support
|Swordsman Nanashi
|VIT
|DPS
|[Roars of Dawn] Weinheidt
|VIT
|DPS
|[Boar Hat] Tavern Master Meliodas
|VIT
|DPS
|[The Six Knights of Black] Bellion
|VIT
|DPS
|[The Six Knights of Black] Derocchio
|VIT
|Debuffer
|Guardian of Istal Theo
|VIT
|Support
|Mutant Holy Knight Dale
|DEX
|DPS
|Dual Sword Ganne
|DEX
|Tank
|Giant Girl Dolores
|DEX
|Support
|[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Waillo
|DEX
|Tank
|Black Claw Ren
|STR
|DPS
|[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Deathpierce
|STR
|Support
|Vampire Kinng Izraf
|STR
|Tank
|Apprentice Holy Knight Twigo
|STR
|Support
[Boar Hat] Tavern Master Meliodas Even though the Tavern Master Meliodas is the first hero you get, he is not a very good end-game carry. The Meliodas you should be looking out for is the Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas - this one is just average, even maxed out, hence the spot in the middle of this Seven Deadly Sins Idle tier list. He is decent against DEX-type targets, but that's about it.
Swordsman Nanashi Despite being a Legendary hero, Nanashi is not very good - sadly. He deals okay damage, but he doesn't fit reliably into many teams. He is VIT-type, but if you want him to shine, he will have to execute the enemies with his Ultimate.
Demon Hendrickson Demon Hendrickson can be good, but he is highly situational. In PvP, he can work very well because with his Ultimate, he will render his targets unable to recover HP. Otherwise, this is not really a trait you need on your team.
4
C Tier
|Name
|Type
|Role
|Mage Gilfrost
|INT
|Support
|[The Six Knights of Black] Dahaka
|INT
|Tank
|The Rose Orlondi
|INT
|Support
|Sky Temple Protector Solaad
|INT
|Support
|Ruby Holy Knight Marmas
|INT
|Debuffer
|Fairy Knight's Helper Gerharde
|VIT
|Support
|[The Six Knights of Black] Gara
|VIT
|Support
|[Roars of Dawn] Hugo
|VIT
|Tank
|[Wierd Fangs] Jude
|DEX
|Debuffer
|Fight Festival Champion Taizoo
|DEX
|Tank
|Warrior Chief Zoria
|DEX
|Support
|[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Denzel
|STR
|Debuffer
|Fraudrin of Selflessness
|STR
|Tank
|Depraved Mage Vivian
|STR
|Debuffer
|[Great Trembling Mountain] Danbelbus
|STR
|Tank
[The Pleiades of the Azure Sky] Denzel He is a legend, but he doesn't really shine. Avoid investing in him, even if you have him upgraded.
Fraudrin of Selflessness Fraudrin can be good in PvP because he can revive with 100% HP, while also taunting enemies. However, if you don't have him levelled up and with a lot of buffs/heals, then he will just end up dying time and time again.
Mage Gilfrost Despite looking good on paper, Gilfrost is not worth your resources right now. His Ultimate is good since it nullifies damage taken by the allies, but aside from that, there are better Supports.
5
D Tier
At the bottom of the 7DS Idle tier list, we have all the Rare and Normal heroes. These are the ones you will only obtain and upgrade for the collection, and that's it. You will never use them, so I suggest you don't spend any resources on them. If you really want to upgrade any of them or you already did, then make sure you hit the red button to reset them. That is, if their level is very high - otherwise, don't waste a Reset Coin on it.
6
Reroll guide
Rerolling is not exactly recommended in Seven Deadly Sins Idle because the chances of getting the Legendary hero you want are pretty much the same until you level up your Summon Level - which is close to 0. The maximum Summon Level is 10, so until you get there, there's a long wait.
Can you reroll in 7DSIA?Much like other games of this genre, you technically "can" reroll, but I would advise against it. Since the chances are so low, you will end up rerolling and resetting your progress, then having to play all over again, just to end up with the same results.
How to reroll?
If you really want to reroll, make sure you are on a Guest Account, then head to Settings> Game Settings> Account> Delete Account. After you do this, log in as usual, start the tutorial again, and then play until you unlock the Hero Summon option.
That's our complete 7DS Idle tier list and a detailed reroll guide you should use in case you run out of luck at the beginning of the game.