Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes for October 2025

This is a collection of new and working Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes through which you can summon cards or heroes, but also gain a nice sum of diamonds.

You can join Meliodas and Elizabeth on their adventure in another lovely 7DS game, but this time, we have a bunch of Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes to help you get lots of free summons and Diamonds. Sounds good, right? Well, you'd better check them out soon because they have an expiration date.

What is important to know about Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes is that they can come in handy quite a bit. You can use the rewards to summon cards (for the rewards that grant you Draw Power) or heroes (from the Hero Summon Tickets), but you can also use the Diamonds in the hero gacha. All of which will come in handy.

New and working Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes

1STDEVLETTER - 10,000 Diamonds

10,000 Diamonds BLESSFROM7DS - rewards

rewards IDLEBREEZEGIFT - rewards

rewards SINSFLOWER777 - rewards

rewards ANGELIC7DS - rewards

rewards BLOSSOMFEST7 - rewards

rewards SPRING7DSFUN - rewards

rewards 7DSICHILLPRESENT - rewards

rewards HAPPYANNIVERSARY - rewards

rewards FOR7DSIPLAYERS - rewards

rewards THANKYOU - rewards

- rewards COMINGSOON - rewards

- rewards HALFANNIVERSARY - rewards

- rewards FEBLOVE7DSIDLE - Hero Summon Ticket x2,000

Hero Summon Ticket x2,000 HAPPY7DSIYEAR - New Year Gift

New Year Gift WELCOME2025 - Diamonds 2,500

Diamonds 2,500 HAPPY100DAYS - [Ten Commandments] Hero Summon Ticket

- [Ten Commandments] Hero Summon Ticket TAPTAPRPG7 - 100 Hero Summon Tickets

- 100 Hero Summon Tickets 7DSIDRAW813 - 100 Draw Power

- 100 Draw Power 7DEADLYSINSIDLE - 1000 Diamonds

- 1000 Diamonds IDLEADVENTURE - 100 Draw Power

- 100 Draw Power MELIODAS - 100 Hero Summon Tickets

All the codes are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as shown; otherwise, they will not work.

Expired codes

There are no expired codes for this game yet.

How to redeem the codes in Seven Deadly Sins Idle?

Step 1 : Open the menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Open the menu in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the Game Settings.

: Open the Game Settings. Step 3 : Head over to the Account tab.

: Head over to the Account tab. Step 4 : Tap the Redeem Code button.

: Tap the Redeem Code button. Step 5: Type in your code in the window that pops up, and then press the Use button.

To redeem the codes, just make sure you complete the tutorial, and then follow the steps below:

All of the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail, so if you just started playing, you will need to unlock that option before you can see the rewards.

Curious about what we think of the game? We have a 7DS Idle preview if you're wondering about the progress and gacha luck.

How to get more codes

To get more 7DS Idle codes, all you have to do is save this page and check it regularly. We add all the codes that the developers release on their social media pages, so you can have them all neatly organised in one place.

Be wary not to mix them up with 7DS: Grand Cross codes, since they are entirely different games. And for those playing similar games, we have Order Daybreak codes and MLBB codes.

Why the Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes are not working?

The main reason you might be unable to redeem a code is that it has expired. However, there is also the possibility that it wasn't typed incorrectly. You need to make sure that all the codes you redeem are typed in exactly as shown because they are case-sensitive. One wrong letter case and the code could appear invalid.