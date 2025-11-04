Heaven Burns Red tier list and a reroll guide
| Heaven Burns Red
A tier list and a reroll guide for this phenomenal visual novel, featuring a massive pool of characters and a gripping story to tell.
"Humanity is dying, but I want to form a rockstar band" is the title I would suggest to Ruka if she decides to write a novel summarising Heaven Burns Red. It is a visual novel packed with humorous witticism, banter, and slice-of-life elements, even though the world is in peril, all of which are commensurate with Maeda's years of experience as a writer in this medium.
Thanks to Yostar, it's been freed from the purgatory of being region-locked to Japan. It was launched in a vastly different state compared to its original release two years ago. One noticeable difference is the large roster of 50+ SS memoria that is bound to overwhelm you at first glance.
- Craving more 3D-visual novel RPGs? We have one that will hit you right in the feels. Check out our Atelier Resleriana tier list and reroll guide.
Past the many charming incentives and login rewards during this honeymoon phase, the premium currency income dries up in a snap. So, once again, we stepped up to the task and pulled together this tier list that ranks each Seraph Style's performance. So you won't part with your quartz that easily on underperformers.
As the game's selling point is its quirky characters, don't let the Heaven Burns Red tier list discourage you from rolling for your favourite. Keep in mind, there are no PvP elements. Hence, our tier list is geared toward how a Seraph can make your playthrough a breeze.
Footnote on deciphering our tier list
- You will be rolling for Style - think of it as a costume or identity for a Seraph. The hierarchy consists of A, S, and SS. SS Style is the focal point thanks to its EX skill. Skills from A or S are inherited regardless of which Style is active. Hence, our verdict is solely about SS Style (unless otherwise specified).
- We will group them according to each character's class for better clarity.
- Memorias sitting at the apex (SS) are like GameShark cheat codes with long-lasting dominance. S-tier Memorias can juggle multiple roles and bring a lot to the table. The A tier is for above-average performers who can shine when played with the right cards.
- Memorias relegated to B tier and further down are functional. They either lack the niches that could earn them a higher spot or are hampered by too many inconveniences. Lastly, we have the obligatory N tier for Memorias that makes you go "Whoopsie Gravy".
Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Class 31-A
The jack of all trades. Class 31-A features Ruka Kayamori [RY], the airheaded main protagonist, as a class leader. It’s comprised of Izumi Yuki [IY], Aikawa Megumi [AM], Tsukasa Tojo [TT], Karen Asakura [KA] and Kunimi Tama [KT].
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|[Night Cruise Attendant] Yuki Izumi, Angel Sailor’s Valor - [KT], Elemental of the Magic Kingdom - [KT]
|S
|[The Feel of the Throne] Ruka Kayamori , [The Feel of the Throne] Ruka Kayamori , [Summer Daydream] Bon Ivar Yamawaki, [Dancing Reincarnation] Yuki Izumi, [Savage Chaotic Walker] Karen Asakura, [Heart-Stirring Flame]Megumi Aikawa, [Coral Reverie] Tama Kunimi, Cardinal Reverberations - [RK] 9, Daybreak Impassioned Soul - [RK], A One Night’s Dream - [AM], [Secret Service's Demolisher]Karen Asakura
|A
|[Glint of Dawn] Hisame Ogasahara , [Moonlit Hide-and-Seek] Irene Redmayne, [Rocking Cradle] Tama Kunimi, Anticipant Ruby] Yuki Izumi, [Twilight Memories]Tama Kunimi, [Twilight Maturation]Megumi Aikawa, SS [Cardinal Reverberations]Ruka Kayamori, SS [Night Cruise Chaperone]Ruka Kayamori, [Secret Service's Silencer]Tsukasa Tojo, [Summertime Assuagement] Yuki Izumi, Memento Mori Beauty - [TT], Charge, Air Bassist - [KT], Crimson Moonlight Razor’s Edge - [KA], Little Red Rebel Hood - [KA], [Night Cruise Chaperone]
|B
|Cataclysmic Spitfire - [IY], Midsummer Prayer - [TT], Ikki Burst Strike - [AM]
|C
|Shining Circuit Burst - [RK]
|N
|Sterwartia - [IY]
For support, Tama's Memorias - Angel Sailor's Valor is valued for her heals and DP revival; Elemental of the Magic Kingdom provides party-wide ATK boost, SP, and DP recovery with her second skill.
For attackers, Megumi's SS Style is highly valued for her capability of inflicting Fragile as well as stun to large areas. She's a godsend in farming content, such as those GP stages in the arena.
Ruka's Memorias - Cardinal Reverberations and Daybreak Impassioned Soul are robust attackers specialising in Light and Fire elements, respectively. They work wonders thanks to their high-hit count on top of being effective against a single target and AoE damage. Hence, a spot at the top of our Heaven Burns Red tier list!
2
Class 31-B
It is composed of Erika Aoi [EA], Ichigo Minase [IM], Sumomo Minase [SM], Seika Higuchi [SH], Kozue Hiiragi [KH] and Byakko [B]. Most of its members are associated with Thunder-element.
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|Exploration of the Universe - [SH], Inspiration of the Heart - [EA], [Spring Night Wo Ai Ni] Yingxia Li (Yunyun)
|S
|[A Breath of Air] Tsukasa Tojo, [Brilliant Ultimate Idol] Erika Aoi, [Knockout Showstopper] Ichigo Minase, [Bunny Fight Deviation] Tsukasa Tojo
|A
|[Blossoming Expressions] Seika Higuchi, Ecstatic Infatuation - [IM], Homeostasis of the Living - [SH], Azure Nocturne -[KH], Bustler of Bygone -[KH],
|B
|[Hop, Step, Slip!] Kozue Hiiragi, Memories of the Moment, Denouement’s Nightfall - [KH], Fervent Assassin - [SM], Raging Beast - [B]
|C
|[Birds of a Feather] Sumomo Minase,
|N
|Afterglow - [SM]
Seika is love, Seika is life. Her Style - Exploration of the Universe deserves all the raving it gets. While her party-wide skill attack buff is invaluable, her greatest asset comes in the form of her targetable first skill capable of turning any attacker into a powerhouse - it sharply boosts Crit.DMG, Crit%, Skill attack, and heals DP. Casting these skills is also chump change for her, as it only costs nine SP. What solidifies her ranking is her versatility - she sees use in every mode.
Erika Aoi's Inspiration of the Heart is a Defender who doubles as a Healer. Should you face any powerful charged attack, just use Aoi's first skill to taunt and nullify any incoming attacks up to two turns, up to four uses per battle. In a pinch? She possesses an AoE skill with the bonus effect of restoring a teeny bit of DP on your side.
3
Class 31-C
Masters of the Ice-element. They consist of Bon Ivar Yamawaki [BIY], Seria Sakuraba [SS], Miko Tenne [MT], Yayoi Bungo [YB], Adelheid Kanzaki [AK] and Mari Satsuki [MS]
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|Fortune Teller in the Sea of Stars - [SS]
|S
|[Higher than the Sun] Mari Satsuki, [Tears of Joy] Mari Satsuki, Rumble, Air Stage - [SS], The Great Yamawaki's Minion: The Magicat] Miko Tenne [SS]
|A
|[Mädchen's Downtime] Adelheid Kanzaki, SS [Ice Crystal Hexerei]Adelheid Kanzaki, Ebon Knight - [BIY], Sweet Muzzle - [MS], SS [Assassin Ninjutsu Making a Killing]Mari Satsuki
|B
|[Sunflower] Adelheid Kanzaki , Holy Kight - [BIY], Happy Legion - [YB], Ninja Scrimmage - [AK]
|C
|Night Sky Shining Stars - [YB], You the Experimenter - [MT]
|N
|-
Flickers of fortunes descend from the stars. Seira's Style, Fortune Teller in the Sea of Stars provides Crit% % buffs that last for three turns. Concurrently, her DP recovery skills from her lower rarity Styles also add to her valuation.
If the Ice-elemental team is your go-to, then shopkeep Mari Satsuki's Sweet Muzzle with Bon Ivar's Ebon Knight as the attacker is an honourable mention. The former's Ice Zone from her second skill complements well with Bon Ivar's expertise in dealing Ice damage to single or multiple targets.
4
Class 31-D
Dark-element enthusiasts with the most negative outbursts. It is composed of Misato Nikaido [MN], Iroha Ishii [II], Fubuki Mikoto [FM], Risa Murofushi [RM], Akari Date [AD] and Aina Mizuhara [AM].
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|[Rush, Stab, Tuna!] Aina Mizuhara, [Devil of the Tennis Court] Akari Date
|S
|Gotta Go Home - [RM], [Pure Emotion] Iroha Ishii
|A
|SS [Banged Up Orca] Aina Mizuhara, Invitation from the Abyss[S] - [AM], Achromatic Destruction [II], SS [Smiley Infiltration] Risa Murofushi
|B
|S [Blue Heaven] Risa Murofushi,
|C
|Supreme Outcome - [MN]
|N
|Metalhead(A)- [FM], Marvelous Approach(A) - [AD]
Notably, Aina's S rank Style triumphs in the merit of her attacks that pack DEF Down and Fragile, both of which make it easier to crush enemies. However, she has some deficiencies, and that's why we had to place her in the middle of the Heaven Burns Red tier list.
Other than that, Iroha and Risa's SS Style can be considered if you need an extra pair of hands. The former is the sole dark-elemental damage dealer with party-wide ATK boosting capabilities, while the latter grants some heals and stat value buffs.
5
Class 31-E
A class made up of the Ohshima sextuplet. Comprises of Ichiko [IO1], Niina [NO], Minori [MO1], Yotsuha [YO], Isuzu [IO2] and Muua [MO2]. They focus on Fire-elemental attacks and are great for buffing benched characters in battle.
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|Euphoric Danger - [MO2], SS [Angelic Genius Swordswoman] Hisame Ogasahara
|S
|[Magic of Smiles] Isuzu Ohshima, Broken Slumber - [YO], Brand New Mind - [NO], SS [Uplifting Springs] Niina Ohshima
|A
|[Sweet Phantasy] Ichiko Ohshima, SS [After Bath Utopia] Isuzu Ohshima, Guardian Of Boundless Love - [IO1], Key to Victory - [IO2],
|B
|[Soigné Maiden] Minori Ohshima, Realize your Mind - [MO1]
|C
|-
|N
|-
They have an array of generic buffs/debuffs that are still useful outside of a Fire team. Muaa’s Euphoric Danger’s usefulness transcends boundaries thanks to the Tactical Vision buff she provides. In hindsight, facing an enemy weak against an element, she doubles that damage output.
6
Class 31-F
Dark-elemental attackers ladled with Charge buff. Features Mion Yanagi [MY], Kanata Maruyama [KM], Shiki Hanamura [SH], Chiroru Matsuoka [CM], Inori Natsume [IN] and Maki Kurosawa [MK].
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|-
|S
|[Blazing Tempest] Maki Kurosawa, [Blooming Smile] Kanata Maruyama, [Secret Coffee Break] Chiroru Matsuoka, [Alluring Dayflowers] Yingxia Li, Where the Wild Roses Grow - [MY], Cold Steel - [IN]
|A
|Evolving Sensibilities - [KM]
|B
|A flurry of flames - [CM], Pack river on parade - [MK], II Tuo Unisono - [SH]
|C
|-
|N
|-
To oversimplify Charge, it is a special kind of buff that strengthens skills. For attackers, Inari is one of the top DPS with a bonus of passive self-charge, especially towards enemies weak against the Dark-element. Tanaka's Style shouldn't be overlooked either, as she packs a punch with self-charge too. You can rely on both to down enemies in a few hits. On the support side, Mion Yanagi's S Style is a very consistent healer that can provide a Charge buff on the side.
7
Class 31-X
A hodgepodge of gaijin with the unique ability to cast skills without regard to SP count. Features Carole Reaper (CR), Yingxia Li (YL), Irene Redmayne (IR), Vritika Balakrishnan (VB), Maria de Angelis (MA) and Charlotta Skopovskaya (CS).
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|The Brave Heart Needs no Leaders - [YL], [Gallant Durga]Vritika Balakrishnan
|S
|[Beautiful Sardula] Vritika Balakrishnan, [Full Bloom in Dire Straits]Charlotta Skopovskaya
|A
|[Castle of Purple] Carole Reaper, Bloody Relief - [MA], High Rise Anti-Hero - [CR], Azure Carbuncle - [IR], SS [Azure Carbuncle]Irene Redmayne
|B
|[Resplendent Daily Life] Vritika Balakrishnan, [Sins and Glory] Maria de Angelis,
|C
|Snowflake Nostalgia - [CS], Unknown Vedanga - [VB]
|N
|-
Yingxia is another game-breaking support unit that's out of this realm. The hit count buff she confers to a comrade is the highest (at +5) and usable regardless of how much SP she has. Aside from dealing more damage per hit, it makes it easier to fill the Overdrive Gauge.
Keep an eye out for Irene's Azure Carbuncle. She is notorious for her second skill, which cuts through "truth". In short, it deals indiscriminate 400% critical damage to any foe. Best of all, she can cast it anytime.
8
Class 30-G
The upper-classmen whose sole benefit is having an extra turn. Made up of Yuina Shirakawa [YS], Monaka Tsukishiro [MT], Miya Kiryu [MK], Chie Sugawara [CS], Hisame Ogasahara [HO] and Satomi Kura [SK].
|Ranking
|Character [function]
|SS
|[Fleeting Sparkle] Miya Kiryu
|S
|[Moonstruck by You] Yuina Shirakawa, [Indomitable Lolita] Chie Sugawara, [Midsummer Gendarmerie] Yuina Shirakawa, Impassable Star - [MK], [Days of the Hostess]Satomi Kura, SS [Infernal Sanctuary]Yuina Shirakawa
|A
|SS [Desire and Reverence] Hisame Ogasahara, [Camouflaged Leisure] Monaka Tsukishiro, [Just By You Being Here]Yuina Shirakawa, Infernal Sanctuary - [YS], Awakening Iris - [YS], Goddess of Harvest - [SK], [Fallen Innocence]Chie Sugawara, [Fallen Innocence]Chie Sugawara, [Sisters First] Ichiko Ohshima
|B
|Tempered Composure - [MT], Lolita Apocalyptica - [CS]
|C
|Hazy Moonlight Bullet - [HS]
|N
|-
Kiryu's Style has something called Enfeeble, which makes enemies weaker for two turns, enabling your other attackers to steamroll through them more easily.
Yuina's attack-centric Styles are not all bark and no bite. She’s blessed with high hit counts for her skills and the added effect of devastation. However, using her outside a specific team (Infernal Sanctuary for Thunder and Awakening Iris for Light) will limit her prowess.
9
The reroll strategem
- At the home screen, hover over the icon with three horizontal bars (known as a burger menu).
- The reroll only works if you use Yostar's login system. A Google account or Apple ID direct login won't do the trick.
- Key in the credentials of a throwaway Gmail account. If successful, you should see a verification code in your inbox.
- If it's your first time playing the game, it is obligatory to sit through the entire prologue. We recommend you do so to grasp the basics.
- When the SS selector screen pops up, that will be your cue. Past that, you will get the first shot at rerolling. The game starts you out with ample resources, including:
- 6300 quartz
- 10-roll tickets
- Tutorial summon with a guarantee for an SS Memoria
- Not a one-hit wonder? Don't worry. On the Menu smartphone interface, hop over to Settings, click on the second button, and tap on Game Options. Lucked out on your first try? Keep that gem.
- Scroll down until you see the "User setting", and press "Switch Account".
- This is where the email part comes in. Back on the starting page, you key in the same throwaway account with a twist. You need to add a "+" and a string (it can be any letter or number).
- Hop back in. You should be prompted to skip the entirety of the prologue and jump straight to Night 1.
- Rinse and repeat.
Ideally, you would want to throw your quartz at the following banners:
- Beginner summon - aim to score a minimum of 3 SS Memoria in one go
- YingXia and Seika SS Memoria banner - these two Memoria will get you set for a good year.
That's our complete Heaven Burs Red tier list. If you love comparing characters and heroes, look into our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list and this tier list for Legend of Kingdoms.