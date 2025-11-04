Heaven Burns Red tier list and a reroll guide

A tier list and a reroll guide for this phenomenal visual novel, featuring a massive pool of characters and a gripping story to tell.

Version: 2.0.4 - Latest Additions: [Spring Night Wo Ai Ni] Yingxia Li (Yunyun), [Bunny Fight Deviation] Tsukasa Tojo, [Sisters First] Ichiko Ohshima

"Humanity is dying, but I want to form a rockstar band" is the title I would suggest to Ruka if she decides to write a novel summarising Heaven Burns Red. It is a visual novel packed with humorous witticism, banter, and slice-of-life elements, even though the world is in peril, all of which are commensurate with Maeda's years of experience as a writer in this medium.

Thanks to Yostar, it's been freed from the purgatory of being region-locked to Japan. It was launched in a vastly different state compared to its original release two years ago. One noticeable difference is the large roster of 50+ SS memoria that is bound to overwhelm you at first glance.

Past the many charming incentives and login rewards during this honeymoon phase, the premium currency income dries up in a snap. So, once again, we stepped up to the task and pulled together this tier list that ranks each Seraph Style's performance. So you won't part with your quartz that easily on underperformers.

As the game's selling point is its quirky characters, don't let the Heaven Burns Red tier list discourage you from rolling for your favourite. Keep in mind, there are no PvP elements. Hence, our tier list is geared toward how a Seraph can make your playthrough a breeze.

You will be rolling for Style - think of it as a costume or identity for a Seraph. The hierarchy consists of A, S, and SS. SS Style is the focal point thanks to its EX skill. Skills from A or S are inherited regardless of which Style is active. Hence, our verdict is solely about SS Style (unless otherwise specified).

We will group them according to each character's class for better clarity.

Memorias sitting at the apex (SS) are like GameShark cheat codes with long-lasting dominance. S-tier Memorias can juggle multiple roles and bring a lot to the table. The A tier is for above-average performers who can shine when played with the right cards.

Memorias relegated to B tier and further down are functional. They either lack the niches that could earn them a higher spot or are hampered by too many inconveniences. Lastly, we have the obligatory N tier for Memorias that makes you go "Whoopsie Gravy".

Footnote on deciphering our tier list

Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.