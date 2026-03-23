King of Fighters AFK introduces fan-favourite character B. Jenet to its roster

Put up your dukes

King of Fighters AFK is introducing another fan-favourite character with B. Jenet

The leader of the Lilien Knights is now available as part of an exciting pick-up event

Meanwhile, there are also new events offering goodies such as pets

Even for a fighting game series, the King of Fighters franchise boasts a vast roster, drawn not just from SNK's other brawlers but their entire library. So mobile spinoff The King of Fighters AFK is certainly not short on exciting new characters to add to its lineup!

Case in point being today's addition with B. Jenet, who joins the battle today. Jenet is heiress to the Behrn family, but, as wealth heiresses are wont to do, decided to run off and become the leader of a band of pirates. As the captain of the Lilien Knights, she boasts powerful skills such as the Aurora EX and Ennui Mademoiselle, recreated in KoF AFK.

Naturally, her introduction also comes alongside a new pick-up event, which will take place until April 1st, offering a greater chance of her acquisition. That's alongside a [Spike] Synergy Fighter Summon Event that lets you nab certain fighters with this element, making this a very good reason to dig into our King of Fighters AFK tier list.

Fight, fight, fight

Whatever your opinion on the King of Fighters AFK, I think it's hard to argue that it doesn't dip deep into the vaults when it comes to some of the most iconic fighters from the series. And while it may not be a proper fighting game, if you're a fan of the series, I don't doubt you'll get a kick out of seeing your favourite characters!

You'll also want to jump in, even if you're not a big fan of B. Jenet. The Blossom Town Event, running from March 26th to April 8th, will let you nab the exclusive Aura and Sakumo pets. Meanwhile, the Lucky Elpy Event, which runs from March 30th to April 3rd, can net you the legendary supporter Lao.

If you're looking to hone your actual button-mashing skills with some proper brawling, then you just might want to take a look at our list of the best fighting games on iOS for some of our top picks!