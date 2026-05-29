The King of Fighters AFK introduces a new legendary fighter with Nakoruru

The King of Fighters AFK is once more bringing a new SNK character to the roster

Nakururu, the Ainu priestess, is a [Solid] synergy fighter with powerful skills

She arrives alongside new rate-up and summon events, as well as other in-game goodies

Before we (or at least I) finish up for the day, there's just enough time to cover the newest addition to the King of Fighters AFK roster. And for those with [Solid] synergy fighters, it'll be doubly exciting, as Nakururu joins the already formidable lineup of fighters starting today!

As with the rest of the KoF roster, Nakururu has quite an interesting origin. This Ainu (an indigenous Japanese people from Hokkaido) priestess wields powerful nature magics with skills such as the Amube Yatoro and Kushinaukke Shikannakki Mutsube. She's sure to find a spot on our King of Fighters AFK tier list!

The great white north

As you might expect, Nakoruru arrives alongside her own pick-up event and [Solid] Synergy Fighter Summon event available until June 11th. So you can try to recruit both her and some other fighters that work well alongside Nakoruru's skillset.

Meanwhile, the Lucky Elpy event will run from June 1st to the 5th and will grant you a chance to nab a new legendary supporter in the form of Shiki. On top of that, the Green Therapy event will run from June 4th to the 17th and will offer you a chance to grab the legendary pets RiRiru and Catra.

Say what you like about The King of Fighters AFK, but it's certainly done a good job of plumbing the depths of SNK's extensive roster of fighters to find new characters. Which certainly makes you wonder what they might have next to bring to the table.

But while you wonder about that, you may also be craving a more traditional fighting game experience to be had on mobile. Well, if you are, then don't fret because we've got a list that's perfect for you with our ranking of the best fighting games for iOS that you can check out right now!