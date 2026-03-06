The King of Fighters AFK adds Geese Howard as Legendary fighter in latest update

SNK’s iconic villain storms the AFK RPG

Geese Howard joins The King of Fighters AFK as a Legendary fighter

Pick-Up Event boosts recruitment chances until March 18th

Warm Spring and School Days events add pets, rewards, and missions

Not long after its recent crossover with Metal Slug, The King of Fighters AFK is back with another power-packed update. This time, the spotlight shifts from guest appearances to one of the franchise’s most iconic villains, as Geese Howard joins the roster as a brand-new Legendary fighter.

If you’ve followed The King of Fighters series for any length of time, Geese Howard needs little introduction. The ruthless crime boss and martial arts master has been causing trouble across SNK’s fighters for decades, and now he’s bringing that same energy to the AFK RPG spin-off.

His kit pulls straight from the classics, too, with moves like Double Gale Fist and the ever-dramatic Raging Storm making the jump into the AFK format. How well he actually lands in the current meta remains to be seen, but if you’re thinking about building around him, it might be worth taking a quick look at our The King of Fighters AFK tier list.

Geese’s arrival also comes with a Pick-Up Event running until March 18th, giving you a boosted chance to recruit him while the banner is active. The update doesn’t stop at a single fighter either. The Fury Synergy Fighter Summon Event is running alongside the banner, raising the odds of pulling other Fury-aligned characters.

Beyond that, the update also rolls out a handful of smaller seasonal activities over the next couple of weeks. The Warm Spring Check-In event rewards daily logins with items like Rubies, Gold, and Premium Points, while the School Days Event introduces a new Legendary pet called Geestorm, inspired by Geese himself.

Meanwhile, the short Lucky Elpy Event gives you a chance to unlock Ripper, a Legendary supporter, by completing a set of missions.

And before you jump back in, don’t forget to grab the latest The King of Fighters AFK codes for a few extra rewards.