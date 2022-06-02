ACA NeoGeo Classic Library adds another legendary fighting game, King of Fighters '95

Yet another amazing classic fighting game is on its way to mobile courtesy of the ACA NeoGeo Classic library. This time, you’ll be duking it out with friends and random opponents alike in the legendary King of Fighters 95, released with a handful of modern tweaks that make it run smooth as butter.

King of Fighters 95 is the second of the now extremely long-running King of Fighters series, which is now on its fifteenth entry for reference, and now modern gamers will be able to get their hands on it. Those of you who have stayed up to date with the ACA NeoGeo releases know that only a month or two ago, they dropped Fatal Fury onto the platform. KOF 95 actually features a bunch of characters from Fatal Fury, so you’ll be seeing some familiar faces among the cast.

ACA NeoGeo has been consistently putting out a ton of games, both fighting and otherwise, from the 80s-90s era, each updated with some quality-of-life fixes like save states, alongside online capabilities to play with your friends across the globe. These have ranged from Samurai Shodown to Blue’s Journey to the previously mentioned Fatal Fury, and way, way more. Given they release a new title onto the platform every week, if your favourite isn’t on there yet, it likely will be pretty soon.

And if you’re looking to square up and throw those hands with your best pals, KOF 95 is one hell of a game to do it in. This one sort of decided the fate of the King of Fighters series, implementing a lot of mechanics for the first time that would become series staples, as well as introducing a lot of cast members that would also end up sticking around.

If you’re looking to dip your feet, or perhaps your fists, in the waters of KOF 95, you can do so by buying it on the App Store or Google Play for $3.99. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and become the next King of Fighters!