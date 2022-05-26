ACA NeoGeo Classic library adds on classic 2D platformer Blue's Journey

The latest addition to the ACA NeoGeo Classic library, Blue’s Journey, the 90s side-scroller adventure game, has officially made its way to mobile. This old school 2D auto-scroller will see you take up the mantle of Blue as you save the planet Raguy from a tribe of hostile invaders.

ACA NeoGeo has seen a lot of success in porting some great classic games to our pockets, including hits like Fatal Fury and Samurai Shodown. Where those were fighting games though, Blue’s Journey is a lot more adjacent to typical 2D platformers of the era, like Contra or even the Castlevania series before Symphony of The Night released.

This means that, as the titular hero Blue, you’ll be doing battle with various baddies across a handful of stages, using items like leaves, boomerangs, and more. As is usual with these older titles, Blue’s Journey is no walk in the park, so expect to be dying fairly often. Luckily, the ACA ports of these classics come with auto-save functions as well as the ability to save states whenever you please.

Still, even with the modernized functions like save states and a more pleasant control experience whether you use the touchscreen functions or a controller, you should expect Blue’s Journey to be a rather difficult experience in comparison to more recently released platformers. But it is an experience worth undertaking not just to see why this one was as well-received as it was back when it was released in the 90s, but as well as seeing what makes it stand out when standing next to other classic 2D platformers of the time.

If you’re looking to try out Blue’s Journey and relive the olden days of gaming, you can download the ACA NeoGeo Classic version of it for only $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play as well.