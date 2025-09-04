Ludus promo codes (September 2025)

- new codes added

If you're a fan of merge battle arenas, there's few better than Ludus! And to make things even more enjoyable, I bring to you the ultimate list of all the codes! You can get free rewards like cannonballs regularly by redeeming Ludus promo codes, so you'd better do it fast!

Your task is simple: merge heroes to break the stones around them, gather points, and summon more heroes - rinse and repeat. The goal is to achieve super merge and unlock the heroes' ultimate moves, then destroy your opponents with ease. It's all about tactics, so every boost and card level matters.

Below, you can find all the active promo codes you can redeem right now in Ludus:

Active Ludus promo codes

LUDUSEP25 - 500 Gold (expires October 4th)



- 500 Gold (expires October 4th) LDV1CTORY - Ludus Royal, 1 day (expires October 4th)



- Ludus Royal, 1 day (expires October 4th) AR3NAGIFT - 5 Ether Crystals (expires October 4th)

- 5 Ether Crystals (expires October 4th) GETMASKS - Diving Masks (expires September 25)

- Diving Masks (expires September 25) BIGSALE22 - 2,000 Gold, 10 Ethereal Crystals

2,000 Gold, 10 Ethereal Crystals CUPIDRETURN

CCOMPETITION - 3 Regular Cannonballs (must be Arena 3 to redeem)

QR code

Expired

LDGLORY15 - 1,000 gold, 5 Enhanced Aether Crystals (Expires August 31st)

MERGE2LUDUS - 500 gold, 1 day of Ludus Royal (Expires August 31st)

LDSVICTORY - 1,000 gold, 10 Blue Cards (Expires August 31st)

CCSTORM - cannonballs (expires August 26th)

cannonballs (expires August 26th) CLANFIRE - 10 Grey Cannonballs, 5 Blue Cannonballs, 3 Purple Cannonballs (Expires August 4th. Must be Arena 3 to redeem)

10 Grey Cannonballs, 5 Blue Cannonballs, 3 Purple Cannonballs (Expires August 4th. Must be Arena 3 to redeem) THUNDER1000 - Diving Masks (expires August 12th)

Diving Masks (expires August 12th) TONYGIFT - 5 Enhanced Crystals, 300 Runes (Expires August 4th)

ROYALGIFT - 3 Compasses, 1000 Gold (Expires July 29th. Must be Arena 3 to redeem)

SUMMERGIFT - 1 Day Premium, 5 Enhanced Crystals, 1000 Gold (Expires July 24th)

DEEPDIVE - 5 Masks, 50 Emeralds

SEAQUEEN - 5 Enhanced Summoning Crystals, 2000 Gold

SEAQUEEN - 5 Enhanced Summoning Crystals, 2000 Gold CLANPOWER - 10 Grey Cannonballs, 5 Blue Cannonballs, 3 Purple Cannonballs (Expires July 15th. Must be Arena 3 to redeem)

LUDUSHERO - 3 Compasses, 1500 Gold (must be Arena 3 to redeem. Expires July 8th)

WELCOMELUDUS - 1000 gold and 1 day of premium access

NEMO2500

NEMO2500 REBALANCE23 - 50 emeralds and 1,500 gold (expires June 16th)

MADALICE - 3 compasses and 2,000 gold (expires June 13th), Need to reach Arena 3

BUNNYRETURN - Expires June 09th (new!)

SPELLHEART (expires May 30th)

CAPTAINNEMO (expires May 19th)

ARENA1 (Expires May 7th)

EMERALDS (Expires May 7th)

SUMMON (Expires May 7th)

MIGHT1 (Expires May 7th)

MERGE1 (Expires May 7th)

LUDUS2Y (Expires May 7th)

COMPETITION1 - Ammunition (expires May 5th)

NEWSPELLS - Rewards (expires May 5th)

EASTERSALE (expires April 21st)

LUCKYGIFT1

LUNARYEAR

LOVESALE

ASTRALRETURN

XMASGIFT

CUPIDGIFT1

CLANCONTEST

STORMGIFT1

PERKS119

QUEENRETURN

DECEMBER118

How to redeem Ludus promo codes?

Step 1 : Open the menu in the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Promo Codes tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit Confirm.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:

The rewards will be sent to your mailbox, which you can find by opening the menu once again and then selecting Mail.

How to get more codes?

You can get more codes for Ludus by checking out the official X page or joining their Discord Server. However, we add exclusive codes as soon as they drop, so you can also save this page and check it regularly.

Oh, and if you are a fan of the genre and want to play something similar once you finish all your dailies, I've already covered codes for Endless Grades, and for fans of Avatar, we have Avatar Realms Collide codes!