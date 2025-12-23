Kaiju No. 8 unleashes a brand-new Christmas-themed Kikoru Shinomiya for the holidays

Ho, ho, ho

Kaiju No. 8: The game has a new version of Kikoru Shinomiya just released

[Full Power Christmas] switches her usual offence focus in favour of defence

And the new main story chapter six will explore Shinomiya's history with the holidays

If there's one thing to be said for Kaiju No. 8 The Game, it's that they know how to maximise their holiday value. Slowly bringing out a brand-new version of their characters in Christmas clothing over the past few days, seemingly culminating with Kaiju No. 8 The Game's five-star [Full Power Christmas] Kikoru Shinomiya!

As you might expect from the name, this new version of the character sees Shinomiya ditching the futuristic uniform of the Defence Force in favour of the familiar red and white. And for an even more interesting twist, this version of Shinomiya ditches her usual attack-focused style in favour of pure defence.

Why's this the case? And what makes Kikoru Shinomiya so reluctant to celebrate the happiest holiday of the year? Well, you'll find that out in the new main story chapter six. Where you'll discover more of Shinomiya's history with the holidays. Oh, and her new five-star weapon is the Ax-Xmas 25.

Axing for Christmas

You'll definitely want to take a gander at our Kaiju No. 8 tier list to find out where Kikoru Shinomiya's new version will land in our rankings. But in the meantime, this is yet another very exciting addition to Kaiju No. 8: The Game.

What particularly interests me here is how Kaiju no. 8 The Game seems to be doing quite a good job of tying in the limited-time versions of its characters to wider story moments. That and the fact they've been releasing new versions in time with the anime currently airing, I'm sure, makes it very appealing for fans.

But Kaiju No. 8 The Game isn't the only game in town. And if you want to check out what other great anime-inspired mobile releases are making waves, then we've got you covered. Simply dig into our list of the best anime mobile games to check out our top picks!