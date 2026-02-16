Kaiju No. 8 The Game kicks off the second half of its 0.5 anniversary with new character variant

Burning up

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is introducing a brand-new Scorching Variant of the titular character

This variant also comes alongside a new guaranteed gacha event

Kaiju No. 8 The game follows the exploits of the Defence Force in their battle against giant monsters

In the annals of Kaiju media, there's one constant, and that's that everyone loves a good variant version. I mean, how many different versions of Godzilla have there been? Little wonder then that Kaiju No. 8 The Game is celebrating the second half of its 0.5 anniversary with a new variant of the titular character!

Yes, the new five-star [Scorching Variant] of Kaiju No. 8 offers a transformation into a blazing red new version. Following in the footsteps of the burning version of Godzilla, this is a new look that sees our favourite Kaiju return from an alternate universe dominated by the giant monsters with some real burning rage.

Certainly, now's a good time to check in on our Kaiju No. 8 tier list. Not just because of this new variant of the character, but also because there's a new Paid-Only Five-star Guaranteed Gachas event, for those with the taste to go for it.

Scorching!

Naturally, since this is an anniversary event, there's also plenty of login bonuses for you to take advantage of. This time around, you'll be able to nab Gacha Tickets, Dimensional Crystals and other goodies. So if you've not been checking in on our Kaiju No. 8 The Game code list , now's the time to log in and get some free goodies.

While I've never found anniversary events all that compelling, they're always a good way to drop in and grab yourself some rewards. Indeed, if you've been looking to expand your roster in Kaiju No. 8 The Game with the minimum of fuss, then now's the time to do so.

