Kaiju No. 8 The Game kicks off the New Year with a new five-star character and story chapter

Bigger monsters for the New Year

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is expanding further with a new five-star character for 2026

Wang Meixing is a political fixer who keeps the Defence Force moving smoothly

She arrives alongside a new story chapter and plenty of goodies to claim

While we've only just started the year, the folks over at Kaiju No. 8 The Game have not slowed down. Even after releasing several new characters for the holidays, developer Akatsuki Games' adaptation of the hit manga and anime is set to introduce a brand-new five-star character and story chapter!

Main Story Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops sees the Defence Force touching down in Dubai, and facing off against their greatest challenge yet. That being facing down the mighty interdimensional Kaiju No. 6, already responsible for destroying one world and now with its sights set on another.

But fortunately, you won't have to face this challenge alone. [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing debuts as the first five-star character of 2026 for Kaiju No. 8 The Game. This politically connected member of CLOZER helps smooth out any political problems for the Defence Force, but isn't shabby in battle either.

From another dimension

There are plenty of reasons to check in on this latest event, not least being Score Battles in Chapter 7 with rewards of up to 1500 Dimensional Crystals. You'll also be able to nab free gacha tickets simply by logging in during the event period to celebrate the new update. There's also still time to claim some free pulls as part of the December event, available until the 11th.

And before you get to using those tickets, be sure to dig into our Kaiju No. 8 tier list to get a grasp on who to recruit. With Wang Meixing and more constantly being added, I think it's fair to say that at the moment, Kaiju No. 8 The Game is perhaps one of the most frequently updated on mobile at the moment.

