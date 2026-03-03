Kaiju No. 8 The Game expands with chapter nine and new characters as it wraps half-anniversary

Bigger, badder, more jacket-y

Kaiju No. 8 is wrapping its half-anniversary celebrations with its latest update

Dive back in with a five-star character of Soshiro Hoshina, boasting a new CLOZER suit

And take on mini-events in between nabbing exclusive login rewards and goodies

Being based on a hit anime and manga series, Kaiju No. 8 The Game has seemingly never been short of new material to draw on. And as they wrap their half-anniversary celebrations, the folks at Akatsuki Games have introduced a brand-new story chapter and character that is set to change the overall dynamic.

It is a universally accepted fact that any Shonen series, if it goes on long enough, will give its characters a major makeover. And in Kaiju No. 8, that comes in the form of the new CLOZER suits, which debut with the five-star character [New Possibilities] Soshiro Hoshina.

This follows on with Chapter Nine of the story, which, after the Kaiju attacking Dubai are fought off, sees CLOZER scientist Suited (yes, that's actually her name) cooking up a series of outfits for the Defence Force members to wear.

But he's got a new jacket!

Yes, it's a bit of a strange way to get another character, but that energy-absorbing haori jacket is undoubtedly snazzy. And Soshiro comes equipped with a brand-new weapon, the Shuriken, as well as his optimal twin swords. Be sure to take a look at our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list to see where he might end up!

Jump into the 'bite-size story quest' [The Prized Shuriken Technique] in order to net yourself a home background and up to 1000 Dimensional crystals in this mini-event too - not to mention login bonuses for both the third chapter of the half-anniversary and to celebrate the launch of chapter nine!

