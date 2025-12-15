Kaiju No. 8 unveils new version of Akari Minase for latest holiday update

Feelin' festive

We're officially halfway through the month, and even the Grinchiest of individuals like myself are beginning to feel the Christmas spirit. But if you need swaying to the festive side, then maybe Kaiju No. 8's newest holiday update will be enough to get you into the spirit?

Kaiju No. 8 The Game, based on the hit manga and anime of the same name, is set to introduce a brand-new five-star character. Fan-favourite Akari Minase takes on the role of Santa as the first five-star fire attacker introduced to Kaiju No. 8 The Game, and will be available alongside the new AR-Xmas 25 five-star weapon.

There's already a huge roster of characters available to make your way through, as our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list attests. But if you're looking to complement the festive version of Gen Narumi, then it's well worth also trying to nab Minase to add to your festive lineup.

Fire it up

But what exactly does a fire attacker do? Well, if you do nab Minase, you'll find she's able to apply the Burn debuff to opponents with both her Ultimate and regular attacks. Add to that her ability to increase DoT (Damage over Time) multiplier, and your opponents are going to have a very hot Christmas!

It's also intriguing at this time of year to see how many series from across the world have adopted the Western version of Christmas. Admittedly, I think Japan already had the right idea with KFC instead of turkey for the holidays, but I think seeing cool characters dress up as Santa Claus has a charm all of its own.

