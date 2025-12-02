Kaiju No. 8 The Game kicks off Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve for festive action

Santa must die... I mean live

Christmas is here in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Take on a new Dimensional Gate that threatens to ruin Christmas eve

Nab a new version of Gen Irumi and find out more about Kikoru Shinomiya

It almost seems odd we haven't had as many Christmas events as I would've expected. But with December now here, that's beginning to change rapidly. For example, the arrival of the aptly named Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve to Kaiju No. 8 The Game, starting, well, now!

As you might expect by the name, Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve sees your favourite characters from the Defence Force celebrating Christmas. But when a Dimensional Gate opens up, it's back to business as usual, to, as you might expect, save Christmas.

It's an admirably hokey premise, but one that's got plenty of intrigue to it. If you're a fan of Kikoru Shinomiya, there are promises of some glimpses of her backstory and her apparent complex relationship with Christmas as a holiday. You'll also be able to nab the new five-star character [Japan's Strongest Santa] Gen Narumi.

Santa with muscles

The update also sees the debut of Main Story Chapter 6, and some rewards for those of you who make your way through it and into the Score Battles to earn up to 1500 Dimensional Crystals. And naturally, there's also a login bonus of 10 gacha tickets to nab during login over the festive period.

It can often surprise people to find out how popular Christmas is in Japan. But the benefits it does offer for the anime fans amongst us is seeing your favourite characters dressing up in a goofy way that we're usually not privy to over in the West. So if you're a Kaiju No. 8 fan who wants to get into the spirit of the season, it's well worth checking in!

And if you need a little guidance for getting started, be sure to check out our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list to find out where your favourite character has ended up in our estimations!