Neverness to Everness opens pre-registration for its coming Co-Ex test

Co-Ex-istence

Neverness to Everness has opened pre-registration for its new Co-Ex Test

The test promises to give players a hands-on experience with the newly refined ARPG

NTE is set in a city beset by strange anomalies you have to track down and resolve

With Christmas Eve right around the corner, I doubt I'd have been alone in thinking the news might slow down a little. But that is not the case! Especially with the upcoming open-world ARPG Neverness to Everness opening pre-registration for its coming Co-Ex test!

Set in the modern-day-like Hethereau City, Neverness to Everness sees you taking on the role of an Anomaly Hunter tracking down unusual happenings across the city. It's your job to find and then eliminate these anomalies, all while engaging in all manner of fun and minigames along the way.

While it's not quite as much of a grab-bag of mechanics as something like Ananta, Neverness to Everness still has plenty of bits you'll recognise mixed in with its typical flashy ARPG gameplay. And now you can sign up over on the official site to ensure your spot in the new test!

Never have I ever-ness

As pointed out by Catherine in her preview way back during Neverness to Everness' first beta test, it's an experience that has huge potential but one that also feels a bit half-baked at times. Fortunately, the new Co-Ex test promises major overhauls to the experience, including improvements to graphics and gameplay.

We've even got a look at some more of the content coming in a new trailer, which promises plenty more to explore. But as I've thought about Ananta, it'll be up to you, the players, as to how this all comes together in practice.

Well, Neverness to Everness looks, if nothing else, like a fun new addition to the ARPG genre on mobile. But if you want to see what other top RPGs have been making waves this year so far, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) for everything we've selected over the past 12 months!