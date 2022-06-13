Top 25 best sports games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Be a good sport

Updated on June 13th, 2022: New entries added

Sports and games go together beautifully. In fact, if you take any moderately popular sport, there's probably a simulated take on it somewhere.

Sports games don't necessarily need to be dry simulations, either. Many developers will opt to take the core rulesets of familiar sports and head off on flight of fancy. Others will invent a completely new sport from scratch.

The following list of iOS sports games features something for everyone. We have dedicated sports sims, arcade knockabouts, left-field oddities, and completely made-up future sports.

It doesn't really matter if you're into sport in the real world or not. The very best sports games tend to be fun for everyone, not just die hards.

Have we missed your own personal favourite iOS sports game? Let us know in the comments below.