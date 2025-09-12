Best story games for Android - No need to grab a book
In this list, we will cover the best story games for Android that will have you explore new worlds and characters.
- Updated on by Jupiter Hadley September 12th, 2025 - Swapped a game
Most people play games for mindless fun, but a few fall in love with them because of their stories. Any well-written narrative can transport you into a virtual world filled with exciting characters and a rich story. Titles like Old Man's Journey, Ticket to Earth and 80 Days are examples of great stories.
Recently, numerous story-driven games have popped up. Both indie developers and big gaming studios have released a ton of great titles on Google Play. There are thousands of story games available on Google Play, but only a handful of them are good and worth playing. So, if you are tired of downloading random narrative-driven games and then deleting them after 5 minutes, this list of the best story games for Android will save you time searching.
We will keep updating this list as and when more of similar titles worth covering arrive on Android or if any of the titles receive any new content. We will also mention any significant changes that we spot every time. So let's get into our list of the 15 best story games for Android.
1
Pineapple: A Bitter Sweet Revenge
Pineapple: A Bitter Sweet Revenge is a bite-sized story-driven game all about revenge and what the idea of revenge means. Based on a Reddit post about a school-aged child seeking revenge in a strange way against their high school bully, there is a bunch of little levels, all filled with puzzles and bits of story. At the end of each level, you get to listen to some music, summing up what is going on, which adds a lot to the narrative itself. It's interesting, captivating, and can be played in one session.
2
Life is Strange
Life is Strange is a choice-based narrative game developed and published by Square Enix. It was released in 2018 and has made a name for itself by putting players in difficult situations and presenting unexpected consequences. In Life is Strange, you step in the shoes of Max Caulfield, a teen photographer who is on a quest to uncover the fate of a missing person and prevent a mysterious storm from destroying her town.
It is a five-part episodic game and what makes it different from other story-based titles is that players can rewind time and alter the past, present and future. Remember that your choices matter and can affect certain aspects of the narrative, like in The Walking Dead series.
3
Old Man's Journey
Old Man's Journey is a premium title costing $1.99, but it's worth every penny. It's all about a soul-searching adventure about life's precious moments, broken dreams and changed plans. It's a beautifully crafted point-and-click adventure title that will make you emotional.
Since its release in 2017, it has won over 17 international awards, including the Google Play Award, Emotional Game Award, Best Art Award and Innovation Award. In Old Man's Journey, the entire narrative is visual, and it proves you don’t always need words to tell a great story.
4
Ticket to Earth
Ticket to Earth is set in the future on a colony planet called New Providence where life isn't as marvelous as everyone thought. Ticket to Earth tells the story of Rose as she forms a team of heroes to battle various mutants. They also have to take care of the corrupt government.
Ticket to Earth was released in 2017, and its final chapter (the 4th episode) was released in 2019, so if you are someone like me who likes to play finished titles, then this puzzle RPG is going to be an excellent choice for you.
5
Sorcery!
Sorcery! is an interactive adventure story game for Android based on the Steven Jackson books from the Fighting Fantasy series. As in the books, you get to choose your adventure. You pick where to go and what decisions to make as you fight monsters, meet strangers and solve deadly puzzles.
But in Sorcery! whenever you fail, you have to go back to the start. It also features a fun spell system where you have to remember and draw symbols. So if you want to set on an epic adventure in a land of monsters, traps and magic, try Sorcery!
6
OXENFREE
The next title on the list that is definitely worth your attention is a narrative thriller about teenagers and their adventures. The action takes place on a military island where you can meet the main character and her stepbrother. Here, you should make your decisions carefully because they directly affect the plot and lead to serious consequences.
By the way, Oxenfree has multiple endings, so you can try to complete the story a few times to discover all of them. If you are looking for more information about the game, make sure to check our Oxenfree review.
7
80 Days
80 Days is another title developed and published by Inkle Ltd on this list. They are also the developers of Sorcery! 80 Days is a gamebook based on the famous novel 'Around the World in Eighty Days'
In 80 Days, you step in the shoes of Phileas Fogg and choose which routes to take and visit different cities to complete your journey. It features airships, underwater trains and giant floating cities. On your journey, you will have to make tough decisions, such as whether to bribe your way onto early departures or not.
8
LUNA The Shadow Dust
A breathtaking point-and-click adventure that will captivate you with the hand-drawn animations, LUNA The Shadow Dust is one of the latest story games that we've had a we've had a chance to review. You'll play as a boy who just fell from the sky next to a huge tower, and feels the need to go up. On your journey up, you'll have a strange companion in the form of round-fluffy...something. Together, you'll uncover the secrets of the strange, uncanny tower, and the most interesting part is that the game won't help you.
There are no hints, no tutorials, nothing. Just pick it up and play with a mute boy and his strange pal on their quest to explore the strange tower.
9
Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer is an adventure platformer in the world of magic, in which you will have to travel and develop your boat. You will have to explore the world and search for resources. Why? Well, you need to use resources to improve the boat. If you are looking for a relaxing tale where you do not need to fight, Spiritfarer is one of the best options.
This title has an incredible atmosphere and a good soundtrack. Moreover, Spiritfarer is the winner of the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 as the best storytelling game, voted by the audience! That tells more than we ever could.
10
Forgotton Anne
Forgotton Anne is a critically acclaimed narrative game for Android set in a world called the Forgotten Lands. You play as Anne, the enforcer who keeps order in the Forgotten lands, as she sets out to squash a rebellion that might prevent her master, Bonku and herself from returning to the human world.
Forgotton Anne is a very story-heavy title. You also have to solve light puzzles on your journey to move ahead. It is one of the most beautifully crafted story games I have seen. It features hand-drawn animated styles, and the lovely art style is backed by a splendid soundtrack performed by the Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestra.
11
The Walking Dead: The Game
The Walking Dead became an instant hit on mobile devices and still remains at the top of most downloaded apps. This game is an extremely addictive quest with interactive cinema elements. The Walking Dead offers a fascinating story, a constant choice of further actions, and a very emotional ending.
Even if you have previously played The Walking Dead on a PC or console, you should still try it on your phone. The mobile version is just as good, and now the tale of survivors in the world of The Walking Dead will always be in your pocket!
12
The Wolf Among Us
The Wolf Among Us is one of the best quest and story games. The whole world of The Wolf Among Us is inhabited by characters from popular fairy tales, but they act in a completely different way and sometimes do quite strange things.
To create this project, Telltale acquired the rights to Fables comics, which tell unusual stories with well-known fairy tale characters. This game allows you to look at your favorite characters from the other perspective. If you are looking for an interesting and strange tale, The Wolf Among Us will be a great option!
13
The Bard's Tale
The game is about a slacker bard who suddenly has to save the world, although he has absolutely no desire to do this and only wants to earn some money. In The Bard's Tale, your hero will have magical abilities and many exciting quests.
The first impression might be wrong because The Bard's Tale tells a simple story about saving the world, but after playing it for a few hours, you will understand how exciting this saga is. In addition, the sense of humour entwines well with the world and you'll find yourself laughing to tears more than once. Thus, you should give it a chance!
14
To the Moon
To The Moon is another game with a cute and touching story. The plot is about a company that provides a very unique service - they help the client to reach his desire. However, these desires are fulfilled in dreams and serve as consolation for people who are about to die.
A kind old man, Johnny, wants to visit the moon. To help the client to achieve his desire, employees of the company will have to go straight into his memories, relive the most significant moments of his life and figure out what is really behind his desire to get to the moon.
15
Stardew Valley
Last but not least is a story-driven RPG with so many mini-games that you'll never get bored of it. Not only that, the writer of these lines thinks it's one of the top five games on mobiles ever. I mean, the gameplay is superb, you have so many activities, and they are all fun. From fishing to gardening and animal herding...even raiding dungeons! All while having an active village full of people you can interact with and even deepen the relationship to date some of them. Of course, there's a nice tale in the background that you should follow.
Even if you don't like pixelated games, you'll have to admit that Stardew Valley looks breathtaking. It's a true gem that doesn't try to push the player into doing anything and in the sea of social experimenting and greedy mechanics, this is a true relief.