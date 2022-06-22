Top 8 basketball games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Welcome to our list of Top 8 basketball games on iOS! When it comes to sports, you can always find digital games that try to replay the experience or take inspiration from the sport to create their game. From hyper realistic games to games that simply have some of the same things that are present in the sport, there are loads of options. Today, we are diving into the world of basketball games, looking for the top basketball games that you can currently download and play on our iOS device.
Some of these games will have real basketball players in them, for the die-hard fans who want to spend their time around players they make recognised, while others just take the simple concept of shooting hoops and bring them to your mobile phone. Perfect for playing when you are stuck at home, when the weather isn’t as good as it would need to be, or perfect for when you can’t seem to find the time to actually play.
Let’s get into this hand-picked list.
NBA Live Mobile Basketball
A more realistic version of basketball, NBA Live Mobile Basketball is a drafting game where you need to create your team and line up, full of players who are well-known in the basketball world. Along with playing in regular matches, you can also participate in LIVE today and Limited-Time Events, which will make your team stronger and more successful. If you want to play more casually, there are 3v3 matchups that aren’t as competitive as well.
Retro Basketball Coach 2022
Retro Basketball Coach 2021 is a more casual take on basketball, where you will be managing a team, creating rosters, and playing matches in your favourite cities. The way that you actually engage with matches is through selecting five players and managing their energy levels and stats, to make sure that they are up for the game. If the players you have aren’t up to scratch, you can always trade them out for better ones!
Basketrio
Brining a good dose of colour and fun to basketball, Basketrio is a fast-paced, colourful version of basketball perfectly suited for mobile devices. You create a team of three people to take on three other people in half-court basketball matches. Each of these matches only last 3 minutes, making it a perfect game to dip in and out of! All of the players have their own talents, abilities and characteristics and there are some many costumes and accessories, you can really make this game your own.
Big Win Basketball
Big Win Basketball is a cartoony take on basketball, where you can create your team, play against other teams, and watch your match happen on the basketball court. As the match progresses, you can boost your player’s shooting, passing and blocking skills to make sure they are best able to win their duels. This game also has events modes and you can play against friends using Facebook too.
NBA 2K Mobile Basketball
NBA 2k Mobile Basketball is a more realistic experience, with a 2022 roster that contains loads of legends and NBA stars. If you watch basketball on TV and want to play with some of your favorite players, this is the game for you! The graphics in this game are very realistic, adding to the general feel of this game. There are real-time PvP matches as well as 5v5 matchups on the basketball court. We have active NBA 2K Mobile codes that you can claim every 2 weeks or so to get some legendary players and a few boosts.
NBA SuperCard
If you are a fan of basketball cards or card collecting, NBA SuperCard is the game for you! This is a card-battling game where you can find and collect NBA and WNBA cards before using them in battle. You do have the ability to train your players, build up their stats and bring them back to life so that they can hold their ground on the court. Building your deck, instead of your roster, is placed differently - but that’s the fun of this game.
Slam Dunk
Slam Dunk is a basketball game based on the anime series of the same name. This game has a story mode, following the anime series, as you develop Shohoku Basketball rookie, Hanamichi Sakuragi to be a legend. There are a bunch of fast-paced, 3v3 basketball matches, as well as a number of other matches, to fit how you best want to play. If you want a bit of narrative to go with your gameplay, Slam Dunk has a lot of stories to be told!
Jump Shot - Basketball Games
At the end of this list, it’s fair to place a casual arcade game that is inspired by basketball, so we have selected Jump Shot. Jump Shot is a simple game where you tap to bounce a ball, making sure it lands on a bit of ground so it can keep moving, dunking and collecting stars as you go through the game! Jump Shot is casual, easy to dip in and out of, and is just a simple game worth downloading to play while in line at the store.