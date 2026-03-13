Honkai: Star Rail unveils the date for version 4.1 Unravelled for Daybreak arriving this month

Breaking dawn

Honkai: Star Rail has set the date for its latest major update with version 4.1

Set to arrive later this month, it features more new story action set in Panarcadia

Be sure to keep your eye out for new five-star characters, activities and more

With the weekend here, it's time to round up some of the big news this week and what we can expect in the coming days. And undoubtedly one of the major stories to cover today is none other than Honkai: Star Rail and the arrival of its latest update, as version 4.1 Unravelled for Daybreak is slated to arrive on March 25th!

After viciously assaulting defenceless streamer-and-definitely-not-a-megalomaniac Sparxie, the Trailblazer and friends would usually have a well-earned rest. But Planarcadia has been grasped by Astral Express fever courtesy of one of the planet's most powerful corporate executives, Pearl.

What this means is that you'll be attending the inaugural Star Rail FEST on Planarcadia. But with the Phantasmoon Games in full swing and factions like the Supplicants lurking in the shadows, it may be that this festival to honour the Astral Express is about to go a bit awry. Fortunately, you won't be taking on the challenge alone.

Festivus for the rest of us

You'll have good reason to check out our Honkai: Star Rail tier list with the debut of three new limited-time five-star characters with Ashveil, Hyacinth and Boothill. Ashveil is the main attraction here as this unreliable detective shows a more serious side to help out the folks behind the Astral Express.

Hyacinth and Boothill specifically will appear in Warp events during the first and second half of the update, respectively. Not to mention a brand-new mode with the Wispae War Saga and its blend of strategy and special abilities, and a variety of exciting rewards to celebrate the launch of this new update

But it's more than just Honkai: Star Rail making its mark this week. Especially with the latest entry in our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week being available for you to peruse!