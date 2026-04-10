Honkai: Star Rail introduces version 4.2 and a whopping new set of story twists

Honkai: Star Rail version 4.2 'So Laughed the Masses' is now available on mobile

It features whopping new twists in the story, alongside two new characters

And there are plenty of teasers about what's coming for Honkai's anniversary

MiHoYo have a bad, or good, habit of dropping major updates on a Friday. Bad in the sense that it's stressful to cover such immense updates as a writer, good in that players have plenty to look forward to. And version 4.2, 'So Laughed the Masses,' is certainly an update to get excited for!

This latest chapter of the story continues the action on Planarcadia as the Phantasmoon Games are in full swing. But now the reward is revealed to be something even more lucrative: becoming the permanent Aeon of Elation. And with the Trailblazer and friends baited into attending a public debate on the exact consequences of the Games, it's safe to say not everyone is happy about what's on the line.

Naturally, you'll need some allies to stand by your side in such an event. And the two new five-star characters, Silver Wolf LV.999 and Evanescia, are key picks for that. Check out our Honkai: Star Rail tier list and find out who they'd pair well with.

Game over

Meanwhile, to celebrate the third anniversary, you'll be able to jump into a number of new events. Cosmic Data Roaming, in particular, offers an interesting new concept where your Trailblazer can build their own streaming career by broadcasting their finest moments in combat.

Be sure to also keep your eye out for Express Renovation Escapade, Relic Recon and the launch of version 2.0 of the Cosmicon Collective mode. Not to mention a new warp event and other major goodies to keep an eye on! If you're a Honkai fan, I think that it's fair to say you'll have plenty to keep you occupied this weekend!

If you want something else to enjoy alongside a healthy dose of Honkai: Star Rail, then don't worry. We have you covered with our list of the five new mobile games to try this week that we've selected!