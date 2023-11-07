Call of Dragons redeem codes (November 2023)

- Checked for new codes

We have collected a small list of Call of Dragons codes, from which you can receive lots of keys, resources and speed-ups. All of these rewards will help you power up your base and dragons, and ultimately become a force to be reckoned with.

Keep in mind that these gift codes will expire soon, so you'll want to redeem them as soon as possible.

Active Call of Dragons codes

Hellocod96 - 60-m Building Speedup, 2 Silver Keys, 150,000 Gold, 150,000 Wood, 112,500 Ore

- 60-m Building Speedup, 2 Silver Keys, 150,000 Gold, 150,000 Wood, 112,500 Ore CoDWarPets - 2 Silver Keys, 150,000 Gold, 150,000 Wood, 112,500 Ore

- 2 Silver Keys, 150,000 Gold, 150,000 Wood, 112,500 Ore PlayCoD4PC (PC-exclusive)

(PC-exclusive) playcodnow

Hellocod96

Expired codes

Lilith10th (Valid till June 15)

(Valid till June 15) utkppiks2i

uter3db3t5

codtribexd

welcome

codguide

coddotguide

How to redeem codes in Call of Dragons

Step 1: Click on your profile icon

Step 2: Select the Settings menu

Step 3: Click on Redeem Gifts

Step 4: Write down your redeem code from the list above and then hit Exchange

If this is your first time redeeming Call of Dragons codes and you are not sure how everything works, don't worry about it. All you have to do is follow these few simple steps:

That's all. If you did everything correctly, you should be able to claim the rewards! Keep in mind that if you are a new player, you have to complete the tutorial first before you are able to redeem any codes.

About the Call of Dragons codes

About Call of Dragons

If you are having issues redeeming a code, make sure that you typed it exactly as it's shown above on our list. If the problem persists, then there's a chance that the code has already expired even though we regularly check to see if our codes are still active. To avoid something like this from happening, make sure to redeem the codes as soon as they appear on our list. Call of Dragons is a game released by the same team that brought us the famous strategy base-building game, Rise of Kingdoms . From a developer who created such a massively popular and immersive game, expectations are not low - and Call of Dragons definitely delivers on that. In this fantasy MMO conquest game, you can use genuine 3D terrain to help you plan your attack. Control flying legions to cross rivers and mountains, and unleash devastating fighting techniques to help your friends win in massive epic battles. Collect various magical creatures such as Orc, Mage and Maiden to form the strongest team and defeat powerful Behemoths.

Let us know if you have any more codes which you'd like to share with us in the comments below! And of course, take a look at our other code articles like Ever Legion codes and Fallen Frontline redeem codes to name a few.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Sumant Meena.