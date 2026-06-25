Honkai: Star Rail to collab with popular US sushi chain Kura Sushi

Honkai: Star Rail is teaming up with the US-based restaurant chain Kura Sushi

The collab includes exclusive menu items and prizes for diners

Not only that, but there are exclusive animations and jingles to enjoy too

Honkai: Star Rail is set to team up with popular US restaurant chain Kura Sushi, in yet another example of the increasing prominence of real-life collaborations. Yes, soon you'll be able to eat your sushi in the fashion of your favourite Honkai characters as the new promotional event runs until July 31st!

The collaboration between Honkai: Star Rail and Kura Sushi sees two new limited-time items added to the menu: Aventurine’s Tamago Mayo Crispy Chicken Monaka and Sparkle’s Shrimp Lover Monaka. If you polish off enough plates of sushi, you'll also net yourself an exclusive Bikkura Pon capsule prize to take home, too!

Fish fresh

The collaboration will also feature exclusive animations and jingles during service, which I'm sure will resonate with many fans. Although if you haven't got a clue what Honkai: Star Rail is, you might find yourself slightly amused, if a little mystified.

Restaurant collaborations are, of course, a famous fixture of Japanese culture, but they've spread across the world and become increasingly popular overseas. Now, this isn't the first time that Honkai: Star Rail has gone worldwide with their collabs, as they also had a number of promotional events back in 2023!

For my money, I've not yet run into one of these collaborations in the wild. Whenever I visit London, they're often going on, but sadly, in the UK, such widespread promotional events are still a rarity. Who knows, though? Maybe we'll all soon be chowing down on anime mobile game-themed hamburgers, no matter where in the world we might be eating?

Meanwhile, if you want to refresh your metaphorical palate as well as the literal one, why not check out our latest list covering the five new mobile games to try this week? Featuring some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!