Left to Survive promo codes (May 2024)

This article contains all of the currently available Left to Survive promo codes, as well as instructions on how to use them. Redeem the codes listed below before they expire to earn currency, resources, and other in-game incentives.

Left to Survive active codes

No active Left to Survive codes at this time.

Expired codes

SU6C543H

P7D8RC97

HA6ND946

XY7F59J3

JA98SU76

BA5T87K2

SE6793WE

AD8R5Q39

WE4X237Q

DG89M4G6

BN9F6K35 (Valid till April 15)

7UY9F34N (Valid till April 15)

DF4Q9N35

DF94R834Q

GH8Y25B7

35HB7M8Q

HK9F3H74

F5DX936U

QW9YN326

MS9F372K

WE9QM753

PRT34G78

ER8G34J2

HJD984W2 (Valid till March 4)

SQ45J7P3

W7NN35R6

FY8Q35W3

WP7G34B6 (Valid till February 19)

W9BNM453

SK4FQ293

DF89F5N3

KW8M96M3

AP87HN56

DF9E45K3

Q9P53GW6

XYR56F29

KD5678BN (Valid till January 17)

FR7A8D37

RGQ8W534

K8N45FD9

DFH756J3

BW7F63K6 (Valid till January 05)

A6GH8E29

MDH742X9 (Valid till December 27)

DJ639BY3 (Valid till January 1)

SR5B82U9 (Valid till January 1)

MU7TY345 (Valid till December 26)

D7B8E5M2 (Valid till January 1)

JFN735F9 (Valid till January 1)

DP9YB367

KS2V857B (Valid till December 22)

KS2V859B

NK3W68D2

FG76E55N

BFG68J22

QU7B43M9

BF6K39V7

P78RAT36

AQ8H637M

P8BHF734

W3N7D9K2

EX3F82B6

B88F3DC6

K92FB27M (Valid till November 6)

SP88KY88 (Valid till November 6)

FA9TA966

NA89NA89

QA8SH234

SU4R78X3

J8PQ82B4

KQ9M3N67

GX5U9M93

DA729JF6

K3AWA863

P7USH379

GDE3979B

XY39FD36

WAG8W749

NA43KW92

7ET2KH28

B7UE7E49

LEY89K36

W6G7N4W3

R8MAY643

9J76F3GJ

F7AS49D3

C65HA3X6

SA3E5G27

7B2D8H4G

5KJ2N65F

B6D973FG (Valid till August 1)

P98V4M3V (Valid till August 1)

5D396BMF (Valid till August 1)

J3F9CT83 (Valid till August 1)

SH6NB492 (Valid till August 1)

55AD9U6B

B6DJ39V2

P8V2G6J4

AG39LE23

HU77Y6C9

C88PE4B7

3DJ62H2T

87CHPS34

GE4NT245 (Valid till June 19)

HR7C5E57 (Valid till June 12)

CUR73W28 (Valid till June 5)

29DEWJ73

36FYU94S

AL73NF57

LE9LA777

YB4C783F

FASY2849

SA67ND94

AE482G6N

ST34MG83

D7CE7C79

MA37G2E6

START22

UNDEAD22

3RT2U77D

4QQF44W4

A45DT9F4

AD43BS77

AL73N7V2

AP78V27P

AS34DF67

ASDF8345

BDAY3333

C88PN3R4

CA45T8NY

D7A7R3A4

D7SC8R58

DAF476E3

DT689A7

ER6D935J

F4C588FF

F7YT6S48

FA46DE78

FGH678R3

GF567AD9

GH5SD892

H8RDE286

H8RDE383

H8RDE742

HA77YZ84

HA78VE45

HUN652T9

J7NG732R

JU2TR473

LJ5398DF

MA37G2E6

MER7Y382

MY2GAMES

NE78AE65

P2STH343

RA7D888D

RA7DB424

RAD4W367

S7AR28M8

S7V7FT77

SD67RT34

SE4HT873

SU49K7R6

T2M3P4ST

T7M3FU74

VA7ET777

YT4D275K

ZA45ZU67

ZAY78S32

ZAZ376T5

ZBS2Z277

How to redeem the promo codes

Launch Left to Survive on your device and load the game.

Once you are in the main lobby, look for the gold bars icon on the top right of your screen and select it.

Tap on the "Promo Codes" button and a new text box will appear.

Type in one of the codes from our list in the text box and hit "OK".

If you have never used promo codes in Left to Survive before, below we will describe the process in a few simple steps.

That's all. If you did everything right, you should be able to claim your free rewards.

Beware of various sites offering code generators as these are a scam. Don't trust anyone who's offering codes in exchange for currency. Only the game developers can release new codes for their game - in this case, UPWAKE.ME. With that said, the codes will remain active for a limited amount of time before they expire. Make sure to redeem them as soon as they appear on our list so you won't miss out on any freebies from the developers.

If you are having issues redeeming the codes, be sure to type them in exactly as they are shown on our list. Check back on this page regularly as we always update our list whenever a new code has been made available.

About the game

UPWAKE.ME's Left to Survive is a free-to-play action-shooter zombie game for iOS and Android smartphones. Life is no longer what it once was: people are battling for their lives, and the Earth now belongs to the undead. It's up to you to rescue humanity from the zombie apocalypse.

Try to survive against zombies by securing safe havens and saving survivors with rifles, grenades, shotguns, and everything else in your arsenal. Construct an encampment to protect yourself from various hostile assaults. Climb to the helicopter and sabotage enemy bases to grab their resources. Compete in single and team multiplayer modes against other players. Join forces with other human groups. Rescue stranded people and clear zombie-infested locations with a slew of powerful weaponry.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Sumant Meena.