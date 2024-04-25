Honkai Impact 3rd adds Thelema Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer in latest v7.4 update

Get your hands on the new S-rank battlesuit

New locations on the Langqiu map

Outfits for Shigure Kira and Fu Hua coming soon

Now available on Mac as well

HoYoverse has announced an exciting new update for Honkai Impact 3rd, inviting everyone to experience the latest v7.4 patch along with the popular RPG's launch on Mac. With v7.4, you can look forward to having the new S-rank battlesuit, Thelema Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer, join the fray, with brand new areas to discover and fresh monsters to challenge as well.

In the latest update to Honkai Impact 3rd, you can expect to explore Thelema's Masquerade Corridor and revisit how her weaponized fear will unfold a century since Captains first encountered her in the past. This comes with new locations you can discover on the Langqiu map, which, of course, will come with their own set of challenges that will put your combat prowess to the test.

In-game events will reward Captains with special bonuses such as outfits for Shigure Kira and Fu Hua soon. All these come with HoYoverse's relentless wave of exciting updates for the studio's lineup, including a new character for Honkai: Star Rail and phase one of version 4.6 for Genshin Impact. Even Zenless Zone Zero seems set to launch soon, with pre-registration sign-ups now open.

If you're on the hunt for more freebies you can get your hands on, why not take a look at our Honkai Impact 3rd redeem codes to get your fill?

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Honkai Impact 3rd on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.