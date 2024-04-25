Honkai: Star Rail will add Jade in version 2.3 update after Firefly

HoYoverse drip marketing is on fire

New five-star Quantum Erudite character joining version 2.3

Heartless moneylender who's an expert at exploiting people

Voiced by Faye Mata

If yesterday’s announcement of a new character joining Honkai: Star Rail wasn’t enough for you, then HoYoverse has you covered as they’ve just dropped some more news. First, we learnt about Firefly, the new five-star character joining the adventure JRPG in the upcoming version 2.3 update. Now, the drip marketing trend continues as we’ve just learnt of another hero who’ll be part of this patch.

We’ve still got a couple of days to go until Honkai: Star Rail’s v2.2 – Then Wake to Weep special program, which is set to reveal everything about the latest patch. That means version 2.3 probably won't be out before June, but we’re already learning about the new characters joining the RPG in this patch.

Another extraterrestrial satellite communication has revealed that Jade will be part of the banners in Honkai: Star Rail’s highly anticipated v2.3 update. She is a five-star Quantum Erudition character, so expect her to deal some serious damage. Jade isn’t a new face for players as she was already seen in v2.1, where she was part of Aventurine’s visions.

Similar to Firefly, we don’t know much about Jade. She is a senior manager at the IPC Strategic Investment Department and is one of the Ten Stonehearts. Jade believes that money is the key to happiness and that giving it to others is a way of spreading this joy. Of course, that doesn’t mean the wealth doesn’t come back to her.

While she may look elegant, that description is enough to understand that Jade is a cold moneylender. Her cornerstone reads Jade of Credit and she’s quite skilled at understanding the human hearts thanks to her hobby called Bonajade Exchange. Jade’s always on the lookout for high-value acquisitions and seems to be an expert in exploiting the deprived. She will be voiced by Faye Mata in English.

