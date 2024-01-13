The Wings to Mars is launching soon in Honkai Impact 3rd

A new battlesuit for Fu Hua, the Fenghuang of Vicissitude, will soon be available in-game.

HoYoverse has announced that it’s launching a new update for ARPG Honkai Impact 3rd. The v7.2 The Wings to Mars update will launch this month. The latest update centres on making preparations for a journey to Mars, where you can participate in various events.

Featuring stunning cel-shaded graphics, Honkai Impact 3rd is an action RPG from miHoYo Limited and HoYoverse, in which you control a team of Valkyries on the battlefield. You'll meet various Valkyries as you explore a lush, open world and participate in real-time battles. Build your base, race and partake in co-op raids as you work with Valkyries to defeat the Honkai.

Before the new versions launch, a new battle suit for Fu Hua, the Fenghuang of Vicissitude, will be available in the game. The Fenghuang of Vicissitude battlesuit is a BIO-type melee fighter that deals fire damage. Additionally, the suit features a mechanism that keeps Fu Hua undying when on the battlefield.

Version 7.2 will feature the Wild Phoenix Chase event, through which you'll learn the story of Fu Hua and Senti's newest journey. During the event story, Fu Hua and Senti collect marbles, which they use to damage enemies by shooting them at various mechanisms.

The new version also features a warm-up event, The Star Which the Moon Gazes, which includes story and challenge stages. In these stages, Kiana, Durandal, and Bronya act as mentors and teach Helia and Coralie the three necessary combat courses before they journey to Mars.

A trailer for version 7.2, The Wings to Mars, showcasing Fu Hua's new Fenghuang of Vicissitude, is available on the game's official YouTube channel. Version 7.2 will launch for mobile and PC on January 18th. To stay up to date on all the latest Honkai Impact 3rd news, check out the game's official site. Conversely, you can also follow @HonkaiImpact3rd on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).