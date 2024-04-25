Basketball Slam MyTEAM opens pre-registration sign-ups for the arcade-style 3v3 game on Google Play

Score 5000 baller coins for free

Android pre-registration now open

iOS pre-orders soon to follow

Follow-up to PBA Basketball Slam

Ranida Games has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Basketball Slam MyTEAM, inviting everyone to dive into 3v3 basketball matches on mobile. Now open for pre-orders on Google Play (with App Store pre-registration to follow), the arcade-style experience is a follow-up to PBA Basketball Slam, which boasts more than 20 million downloads across the globe.

In Basketball Slam MyTEAM, you can look forward to engaging in thrilling 3v3 battles where you can unlock new players and boost their skills to win the game. You can also customise how they look with a variety of accessories to make sure you look the part when you're dominating other players on the leaderboards from all over the world.

"We're excited to bring back the excitement and thrill of Basketball Slam with a fresh new twist," says Ben Banta, CEO of Ranida Games. "With Basketball Slam MyTEAM, players will have unprecedented customization options, fast-paced gameplay, and the opportunity to craft their ultimate basketball dream team."

The Philippine indie studio boasts the minds behind Vita Fighters and BAYANI - Fighting Game. If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Basketball Slam MyTEAM and pre-registering on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and signing up will reward you with 5000 baller coins for free.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.