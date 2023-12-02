Honkai Impact 3rd is releasing version 7.1, Starbound Painter, with a new story chapter and character

HoYoverse has just announced the latest version for Honkai Impact 3rd, which is set to bring a new character and story chapter to the action title. Called Starbound Painter, version 7.1 revolves around Griseo, a budding artist who eventually went on to become an intergalactic traveller. The update will combine both her childhood and adulthood dreams as she wields her laser sabre on the battlefield.

Griseo comes with the Cosmic Expression battlesuit and is an SD-type support character that deals Bleed DMG. She wields a powerful laser sabre and leaves a Beacon around her enemies on the field. The suit’s kinetic energy has been replaced by internal energy, which continually gets restored through different attacks.

The Special Weapon Skill and Ultimate both consume the Internal Energy bar, dealing a tonne of damage to enemies. It is here that the Beacon comes into use as a meteor strike descends from above, landing on its location. In addition, Griseo does fairly well as a supporter, and can boost the damage of the rest of her teammates.

Griseo is joined by the new Story Chapter XLII, which introduces a challenging boss fight. Players will take on Sa, who is hiding deep within the eye of the storm. Fu Hua manages to get there thanks to Griseo’s paintbrush and that’s where players come in. They must control different forms of Fu Hua to counter Sa while Griseo provides support from the other end.

Meanwhile, several missions are going live during the event. Four of them are specific to certain events while one is a login quest. If players complete any four of them, they will be awarded with Herrscher of Sentience Character Card. Use these Honkai Impact 3rd redeem codes for more freebies!

Version 7.1 releases in Honkai Impact 3rd on December 7th. Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.