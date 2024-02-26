Honkai Impact 3rd is releasing the highly anticipated Part 2 update in a few days

Part 2 of the main storyline will be released on February 29th

New set of characters will travel to Mars with new maps and gameplay mechanics

Loads of rewards currently being given away for performing simple tasks

Last year, HoYoverse announced the next major update coming to Honkai Impact 3rd, which would bring about a brand new chapter to the action RPG. The highly anticipated Part 2 of the thrilling title is set to launch in a few days, promising everyone a brand-new adventure filled with thrilling challenges and unforgettable moments as new characters set off to another planet together.

Part 1 and Part 1.5 of Honkai Impact 3rd saw players fight valiantly alongside the brave Valkyries to combat the spreading Honkai disaster. Now, in Part 2, players will embark on a journey to Mars, teaming up with new characters and facing off against new monsters in exhilarating battles. With new maps and skills, it is going to be a novel experience even for veteran players.

Check out this tier list featuring the best characters in Honkai Impact 3rd!

As part of the launch, a special program hosted by Dawei has been released, giving you an inside look at the new updates. You'll also meet three new heroes - Senadina, the lively redhead; Helia, the skilled warrior; and Coralie, the petite girl with a giant hammer. Together, they will explore Oxia City and Langqiu, two unique cities on Mars with their own distinct vibes.

Combat remains the heart of the game, and in Part 2, gameplay will be significantly enhanced. Monsters will become more intelligent, with distinct skills requiring the use of more flexible fighting mechanics. Aerial combat takes centre stage, with characters like Senadina excelling in this domain. Plus, the addition of the Astral Ring system adds a new layer of strategy to battles.

To celebrate the launch, exciting in-game events and rewards await you. Log in to receive limited-time rewards such as Battlesuit Supply Cards, S-rank Battlesuit Option 2024, Anniversary Stigmata, and Anniversary Emblems. You can also get your hands on the Coralie Character Card and Anniversary Frame by completing the main story missions.

Honkai Impact 3rd’s Part 2 update will be released on February 29th.