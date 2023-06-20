- Version 1.1.0

Higan: Eruthyll is an incredibly moreish strategy RPG available for mobile. You have to assemble a team of four different characters and fight against enemies. However, not all characters are equal in strength. Some are very effective in both PvP and PvE, while others are only effective against certain enemies. Therefore, you must choose wisely which characters to choose and upgrade, and for this, we have created Higan: Eruthyll tier list.

Characters in Higan: Eruthyll are also divided into classes and belong to different elements. By combining them correctly, you can create incredibly strong teams. On top of that, the game has many various weapons that you can equip. So, read on to see who has ranked highly in our Higan: Eruthyll tier list.

WHAT HIGAN: ERUTHYLL TIER LIST IS ABOUT?

Playing Higan: Eruthyll, you will become the commander of the Gopher Troupe and fight against the Dream Eaters. These are monsters that prey on people trapped in Fantasyland. And to win, you need to create a strong team.

Of course, Higan: Eruthyll is a gacha game. Therefore, the characters available to you largely depend on your luck. They are all divided into several classes:

Guardian

Hoplite

Assassin

Ranger

Caster

Adiutrix

By combining characters of different classes, you can create a strong and effective team. However, you need to consider more than just classes. Each character also has a certain element. And this feature works according to the classic rock-paper-scissors scheme:

Pyro characters are more effective against Anemo characters.

Anemo characters are more effective against Hydro characters.

Hydro characters are effective against Pyro characters.

Lumino and Umbra characters are effective against each other.

Finally, some characters in Higan: Eruthyll will synergise better with some than others. You should take this into account when creating a team. But, of course, we must not forget about the strength and abilities of the units. Some of them are stronger, and some are weaker. Therefore, we created this Higan: Eruthyll tier list to make it easier for you to figure it out.

Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.