Higan: Eruthyll tier list - How to pick the right characters
| Higan: Eruthyll
Updated on November 7th, 2026 - Version: 1.4.0
Higan: Eruthyll is an incredibly moreish strategy RPG available for mobile. You have to assemble a team of four different characters and fight against enemies. However, not all characters are equal in strength. Some are very effective in both PvP and PvE, while others are only effective against certain enemies. Therefore, you must choose wisely which characters to choose and upgrade, and for this, we have created a Higan: Eruthyll tier list.
Characters in Higan: Eruthyll are also divided into classes and belong to different elements. By combining them correctly, you can create incredibly strong teams. On top of that, the game has many weapons that you can equip. So, read on to see who has ranked highly in our Higan: Eruthyll tier list.
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WHAT IS OUR HIGAN: ERUTHYLL TIER LIST ALL ABOUT?
Playing Higan: Eruthyll, you will become the commander of the Gopher Troupe and fight against the Dream Eaters. These are monsters that prey on people trapped in Fantasyland. And to win, you need to create a strong team.
Of course, Higan: Eruthyll is a gacha RPG. Therefore, the characters available to you largely depend on your luck. They are all divided into several classes:
- Guardian
- Hoplite
- Assassin
- Ranger
- Caster
- Adiutrix
By combining characters of different classes, you can create a strong and effective team. However, you need to consider more than just classes. Each character also has a certain element. This feature works according to the classic rock-paper-scissors scheme:
- Pyro characters are more effective versus Anemo characters.
- Anemo characters are more effective versus Hydro characters.
- Hydro characters are effective against Pyro characters.
- Lumino and Umbra characters are effective against each other.
Finally, some characters in Higan: Eruthyll will synergise better with some than others. You should take this into account when creating a team. But, of course, we must not forget about the strength and abilities of the units. Some of them are stronger, and some are weaker. Therefore, we created this Higan: Eruthyll tier list to make it easier for you to figure it out.
1
S Tier
Image source: YouTube rendermax
The S Tier contains the strongest characters in Higan: Eruthyll. Having one or even several units from this tier in your team will significantly help you win most battles. But, of course, getting and upgrading these characters is quite difficult.
- Sirslet
- Eluya
- Gyldan
- Screamer
- Kloar
- Media
- Tibby
- Liv
- Moetesju
- Basell
- Ceaser
- Sheru
Notes on Eluya
She is an Assassin class character. Eluya is an Umbra-type and can deal massive damage to enemies. Her burst is one of the best in Higan: Eruthyll. She can also cast Infirm on enemies - the only unit with this ability currently available.
Notes on GyldanGyldan is an Umbra-type, Caster class character. She uses Amethyst Barrier in combat and can deal a lot of damage to opponents while being the best tank in the game.
Notes on ScreamerScreamer is a Pyro-type Adiutrix class character who performs well as a support. She can also buff the team and heal them, allowing your team to survive for a very long time.
2
A Tier
Image source: YouTube rendermaxThe characters in A Tier are also very strong, but they are a little weaker than those in the S Tier, obviously. Using them, you will be able to win most battles. And with the right builds, some of the A Tier characters can shine just like those in the S Tier.
- Fene
- Kueen
- Eupheria
- Isa
- Kyuka
- Black
- Rita
- Armand
- Kear
- Folleett
- Hathor
- Icicle
- Tonie
Notes on Fene
Fene is a Pyro-type Ranger character who makes good use of AoE attacks and deals a lot of burst damage as well.
Notes on Eupheria
Eupheria is a Pyro-type, Hoplite-class character and an excellent tank. Her AoE attacks and Shield make her a very useful character in Higan: Eruthyll.
Notes on Isa
Isa is an Ice-type Caster class character, boasting the best crowd control in the game. She can also deal good damage and inflict debuffs.
3
B Tier
Image source: YouTube rendermaxIn the B Tier, you will find medium-strength characters. However, they are far from universal and are only effective against certain enemies. Despite that, when used correctly, B Tier characters can be very useful.
- Ciamkom
- Rooco
- Mireya
- Nuno
- Mommel
- Codier
- Alore
Notes on Ciamkom
Ciamkom is an Ice-type Caster class character with decent damage. He is also the only character in Higan: Eruthyll who can spawn minions.
Notes on Rooco
Rooco is a Lumino-type Adiutrix class character and a useful support. She can restore the health of the whole team, helping them survive longer.
Notes on Mireya
Mireya is an Ice-type Ranger class character capable of dishing out a lot of damage. Additionally, she can inflict debuffs on her foes when unleashing her attacks.
4
C Tier
Image source: YouTube rendermaxUsually, the weakest characters are at the bottom of a tier list. But in the case of Higan: Eruthyll, there are some useful characters in this tier. They can only be strong in certain conditions and against certain enemies, though. So, if possible, use a character from higher tiers.
- Asa
- Cella
- Ume
Notes on Asa
Asa is a Lumino-type Adiutrix class character with several AoE effects. He is also a useful healer in the early stages of the game.
Notes on Cella
Cella is an Anemo-type Adiutrix class character who can heal the whole group. On top of that, she can also grant her allies a Shield.
Notes on Ume
Ume is an Ice-type Hoplite-class character who can deal explosive damage. What's more, Ume can interrupt enemy attacks, which can be incredibly useful.
As you can see, in Higan: Eruthyll, the characters are quite balanced. Most are very powerful and can be effective in all modes, while the rest are useful only in certain situations. However, there are no super-weak characters. Therefore, by properly creating teams, you will be able to win with any unit in Higan: Eruthyll.
That's our complete tier list for Higan: Eruthyll. You can immediately aim for the best character, right after you start it up, if you follow our advice. And make sure to pre-register to get additional goodies from the developers when it releases.