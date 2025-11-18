Omniheroes tier list and reroll guide
| Omniheroes
Updated on November 18th, 2025 - Version: 2.48.0 - Added: Primordial Arkdina, Everhunt Diana, Sourceborn Marina
We have created a fresh Omniheroes tier list catering to all types of players, be it the PvE lovers or the PvP aficionados. Knowing which heroes are ranked where in our tier list can help you significantly in making wiser decisions about team formation. Also, you can enhance your knowledge about them at the same time.
What are the best heroes in the game?In our quest to rank the best heroes on this Ominheroes tier list, we have taken into consideration various factors. Some of them include the base rarity and their active/passive abilities. Naturally, you can also expect some variations depending on how well a particular character performs in different game modes.
The base rarity plays a very important role in their overall performance on the battlefield. A higher rarity hero, such as a UR, will have much higher Attack, Defense, and HP compared to a lower rarity. You should completely avoid using the lower-tier heroes that are mentioned here. This is because investing the already scarce resources into weaker heroes will stagnate your progression.
In our Omniheroes tier list, we have divided the rankings according to the five major factions under which all heroes are found. The factions are as follows:
- Woodland
- Demon
- Empire
- Eclipse
- Divine
Due to the nature of the game, faction-based teams are super popular and meta-friendly. Heroes of the same faction also get more power and stats due to a mechanic known as Faction Synergy. We’ve listed the finest heroes to use and add to your teams from each faction. At the end of the list, you will also find a reroll guide waiting for you! Follow the steps to get your favourite characters when you start your adventures.
Let’s jump right into our tier list for Omniheroes!
1
Empire Faction tier list
|TIER
|HEROES
|S
|Tactful Temptress - Diao Chan, Albert, Themis, Salleine, Atropos, Catrina
|A
|Dorabella, Marlena, Arcane Dorabella
|B
|Eluller, Athena, Elyrian
|C
|Bjorn, Yasuke, Jerald
Notes on AlbertAlbert stands out as one of the best skill mages in the entire game, putting him right at the top of this Omniheroes tier list for a reason! His passive ability, Insight, empowers your allies by increasing their skill damage. You can expect a steady increase in his Attack as his Dodge rate increases over time, thanks to his passive ability, Hermit. On the offensive front, his ultimate ability, Luminous Impact, launches devastating bolts of shadow and lightning, dealing massive damage to the helpless enemies in the backline.
Notes on DorabellaDorabella is another one of those hidden, powerful heroes from the Empire faction. You might think she’s terrible, given that she is provided for free. The reality is much different from that, as Dorabella’s ultimate ability, Arcane Thunder, is a great AoE damaging skill. It targets all enemies on the map and reduces their Defense further. She’s also quite blessed with her stats and passive abilities, as she can convert her crit rate into an Attack!
2
Woodland Faction tier list
|TIER
|HEROES
|S
|Ra, Lily & Lia, Sylvan, Minotaur
|A
|Everhunt Diana, Merlin, Eluna, Osse, Nawi, Ashlyn
|B
|Sourceborn Marina, Alice, Bojji, Stannard, Doris, Diana
|C
|Merida, Marina
Notes on Lily & LiaLily & Lia, the twin Woodfairy sisters, are tiered up against the big hotshots from other factions. They are widely regarded as one of the best buffers in the game, but don’t just take it from me - take a look at their skill sets! Lily & Lia can summon magical healing flowers that heal three allies consistently on every turn. When they are used in battles, enemies tremble in fear and are automatically imposed with 10 additional reduced defence stacks. Did I mention she can cleanse debuffs, and provide fat Shields to all allies? Well, she does that as well!
3
Eclipse Faction tier list
|TIER
|HEROES
|S
|Snow White, Bai Suzhen, Halysa, Mavis, Franz, Bastet
|A
|Solomon, Ellie, Emily, Persephone
|B
|Carola, Percival, Brutus
|C
|Anubia
Notes on EmilyEmily is a deadly sorceress from the Eclipse faction. Her ability to manipulate blood and dust is unmatched by any other hero. Her passive ability, Vendetta, allows her to exceed Corrode debuff stack limits. Also, she gets more Attack the more Cure rate she has. Emily’s ultimate ability Sorrowgrave sees her raise an entire grave and throw it at all enemies, corroding them as well.
Notes on SolomonSolomon is one hell of a Tank! He’s the definition of sturdiness and tenacity. His ultimate ability, Soul Tremor, hits four random enemies and applies Taunt to those who are stricken. When attacked by enemies who are Taunted, he restores his HP, making him quite unkillable in certain situations.
4
Divine Faction tier list
|TIER
|HEROES
|S
|Odin, Amaterasu, Victoria, Chang'e, King of Knights - Arthur, Cleopatra, Audrey, Elmer, Seraphina, Talanis, Talos, Lachesis, Eudora, Hallios
|A
|Tiamat, Aphrodite, Lee, Catherine, Karnak, Victoria, Madeline
|B
|Victoria, Atalanta
|C
|Clotho
Notes on TalanisTalanis is a beastly thunder goddess reigning from above. Her mighty thunder can penetrate the hardest armour, crush the strongest bones, and bring mighty foes to their knees. Talanis has to be one of the most broken heroes in Omniheroes. She can reduce enemy defence whenever an ally gets hit. She has an arsenal of AoE damage-dealing abilities, each with pretty high multipliers. Talanis is also capable of increasing her own Attack over time thanks to her passive ability Thunder Dominator.
5
Demon Faction tier list
|TIER
|HEROES
|S
|Lilith, Bahamut, Leviathan, Ruler of the Underworld - Elisha, Nature's Demoness - Gaia, Hades, Dahlia, Leandra, Narissa, Macaria, Dullahan, Lamia, Mastema, Primordial Arkdina
|A
|Behemoth, Pandora, Mulan, Wukong, Arkdina, Nyx, Lysandra
|B
|Janna, Guinn, Ariana
|C
|Medusa, Baal
Notes on MacariaMacaria is a primordial beast imbued with demonic energy. She greatly benefits from the crit resistance stat as it directly increases her Attack as well. Macaria launches two dusk-blades towards three random enemies, gaining a 20% damage increase per stack of reduced defence imposed on them. You can expect to deal a ton of physical damage with her skills, triggering several critical hits along the way.
And with that, we have come to the end of our Omniheroes tier list. Of course, we still have our reroll guide left if you want to get off to the best start. Simply click on the next page to read it.
6
Gluttons Faction tier list
|TIER
|HEROES
|S
|Fenrir, Jormungand
|A
|-
|B
|-
|C
|-
Fenrir is a little bit better than Jormugand when it comes to PvE, but Jormugand is better for Dungeons and in PvP. Of course since the Gluttons are the latest faction to be released in the game, we can expect a lot more characters in the future.
8
Reroll guide for Omniheroes
Now that you know which heroes are the best, let’s check out the different ways to reroll efficiently so you can get them on your account. I have taken into account the pre-registration rewards given to all new players while making this reroll guide. Follow these steps:
- Log into the game using a Guest account.
- Progress until the end of Chapter 4, as by that point, you should have over 50 summoning scrolls.
- Check if there are any codes active to get more summons.
- If not satisfied with your summons, go to your "Profile" -> "Settings".
- Go to the "User Center", and click on "Delete Account". Restart the entire process until you get favourable results.