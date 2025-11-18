Omniheroes tier list and reroll guide

Updated on November 18th, 2025 - Version: 2.48.0 - Added: Primordial Arkdina, Everhunt Diana, Sourceborn Marina

We have created a freshcatering to all types of players, be it the PvE lovers or the PvP aficionados. Knowing which heroes are ranked where in our tier list can help you significantly in making wiser decisions about team formation. Also, you can enhance your knowledge about them at the same time.

What are the best heroes in the game?

In our quest to rank the best heroes on this Ominheroes tier list, we have taken into consideration various factors. Some of them include the base rarity and their active/passive abilities. Naturally, you can also expect some variations depending on how well a particular character performs in different game modes.

The base rarity plays a very important role in their overall performance on the battlefield. A higher rarity hero, such as a UR, will have much higher Attack, Defense, and HP compared to a lower rarity. You should completely avoid using the lower-tier heroes that are mentioned here. This is because investing the already scarce resources into weaker heroes will stagnate your progression.

In our Omniheroes tier list, we have divided the rankings according to the five major factions under which all heroes are found. The factions are as follows:

Woodland

Demon

Empire

Eclipse

Divine

Due to the nature of the game, faction-based teams are super popular and meta-friendly. Heroes of the same faction also get more power and stats due to a mechanic known as Faction Synergy. We’ve listed the finest heroes to use and add to your teams from each faction. At the end of the list, you will also find a reroll guide waiting for you! Follow the steps to get your favourite characters when you start your adventures.

Let’s jump right into our tier list for Omniheroes!