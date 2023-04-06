Higan: Eruthyll has now launched with a host of limited-time events and giveaways

Preferred Partner Feature

Bilibili has officially launched Higan: Eruthyll, the studio's 3D combat RPG on mobile. Landing on both iOS and Android devices on April 6th, the game offers players an action-packed fantasy experience and real-time battles, and it's finally about to launch worldwide (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea) after surpassing 2 million pre-registration sign-ups, with SSR character "Media" and Eupheria outfit "Brilliance Lightning" as milestone rewards.

In Higan: Eruthyll, players can look forward to scoring 6,000 Starlight Revelations, along with the Star Sigil x11 (Character Wish item), Inspiration Sigil x5 (Play Wish item), the SR character "Armand", and the 4-star Play Set "Zhu Yintai". There are tons of other rewards up for grabs during the limited-time 7-day login bonus event as well; plus, players can enjoy the official MV of "Cage of Desire" as performed by Vtubers Pomu Rainpuff, Elira Pendora, Enna Alouette, and Maria Marionette in the special collaboration with NIJISANJI EN.

From April 8th to April 20th, the “Burning Phoenix” event will let players be privy to the life of the limited character “Sirslet" in an exclusive 3D drama, while the limited-time “The Fiery Feather” Character Wish event will increase players' chances of summoning SSR character “Sirslet” and SR character “Screamer.” Finally, following the game on its official social media channels might just reward you with a PS5 or even an iPhone 14 (256G)!

Ready to dive in? Head on over to the official website to download and play or go to the official Twitter page to find out more.