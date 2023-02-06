Promo & Redeem Codes

Hero Bump redeem codes: February 2023

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in Hero Bump using these redeem codes

By Sumant Meena
iOS + Android
Updated on February 6, 2023 - checked for new codes

If you have been actively playing Hero Bump and are now searching for working redeem codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then you are in the correct place. We have compiled a list of all active Hero Bump redeem codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like coins, gems, chests and much more.

List of all working Hero Bump redeem codes

Here is a list of all working Hero Bump redeem codes:

  • HBRD2022 - New!
  • HBDC 
  • 1000BUMP
  • Finisn the Deck UI Research to get 50 free gems!
  • HFD0619 
  • memory0530 
  • love0214  
  • BUMPBUMPBUMP - Use this code to get 200 Coins, 50 Gems and three Advanced Chests

Check out the latest Facebook events and giveaways!

Use these Hero Bump codes as soon as possible because they are time-limited and will expire after some time. We will keep updating this post with new working Hero Bump redeem codes as and when they arrive. So don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new active codes.

How to redeem Hero Bump codes?

Redeeming codes in Hero Bump is a straightforward process. But if you are new to the game, or having troubles, don't worry. Just follow these steps to redeem Hero Bump codes:

  • Open the game and click on the event button located on the right side of the main menu (it's the golden ribbon gift icon)
  • Now the event centre menu will pop up
  • Click on the redeem code button
  • Enter any of the active Hero Bump redeem codes from above and click on the OK button to claim your reward

Hero Bump is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

About Hero Bump

Hero Bump is a recently released strategy mobile game developed and published by Orienjoy International. It features a vast pinball universe where you explore fantasy civilization using pinball-like heroes. It comes loaded with various heroes with different skills. You have to choose a few of them before entering the battlefield to conquer the arenas.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Artur Novichenko