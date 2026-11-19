Pit stops and pastries

Racing Ahead, Dreaming Big adds an arcade racing minigame

Unlock racing outfits, jerseys and track-inspired furniture

Real-world Hello Kitty activities run at the Las Vegas Grand Prix until November 21st

Sanrio is back at the Las Vegas Grand Prix for a second year with F1 Academy, and this time Hello Kitty Island Adventure is in the passenger seat. Update 3.1, titled Racing Ahead, Dreaming Big, is out now on Apple Arcade with an all-new arcade racing minigame.

As for the racing itself, Sunblink’s billing it as friendly competition, so I don’t think anyone’s expecting Hello Kitty to start dive-bombing Kuromi into the first corner. What you’re really out there for is the rewards, with race car-themed jerseys and outfits up for grabs, plus a load of racetrack-inspired decor and furniture.

The furniture’s probably the more useful part anyway. Welcome Home only released last month and gave you a house of your own to build up and fill, and I’d imagine plenty of you have already started running out of things to put in it.

And anyone in Las Vegas this week can go and see the real-world side of all this. Until November 21st, the Fan Zone at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has Hello Kitty Island Adventure set up to play at the F1A Paddock. There’s also a Hello Kitty Cafe Pit Stop doing baked treats, a Creative Garage for a bit of arts and crafts, and a Hello Kitty and Friends photo wall too.

F1 Academy, for the uninitiated, is the all-female series that runs alongside Formula 1, and Sanrio first teamed up with it at last year’s finale in Vegas. I do like that the game gets something out of it, too, since most of us are nowhere near Nevada, and a grandstand and some merch don’t do a lot for you from the sofa.

Our Hello Kitty Island Adventure tips should get you back up to speed if it’s been a while, and the gifts guide is there to keep everyone sweet between races.

While you’re at it, have a look through our list of the best Apple Arcade games.