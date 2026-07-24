Hello Kitty Island Adventure invites you to a lovely tea party with bows, bonnets, and even romance

Feeling fancy?

More than 15 new narrative quests

Over 300 clothing variants

New tea-themed food stations

I absolutely love tea, so I'm torn between getting excited about Hello Kitty Island Adventure's latest Tea Garden update and trying to stay indignant because my beloved Gudetama doesn't seem to be on it (it's no longer the Month of Meh, I suppose). I know I'm not going to be able to resist the cosy life sim's charm though, eventually, because Sunblink and Sanrio seem to know exactly what they're doing.

The Tea Garden DLC, in particular, will have you discovering more than 15 fresh narrative quests, with everything from romance to mischief. Of course, since it's a tea party, expect a touch of elegance with some regency-inspired outfits, and plenty of tea-themed cosmetics to marvel at.

Launching on August 6th, the DLC will set you back by $9.99 on consoles but will be integrated into Apple Arcade if you're on the subscription service, which is just lovely. You get to dress up your Sanrio pals with more than 300 different clothing variants filled with bows and bonnets, plus explore the new Teapot and Tiered Tray food stations.

You'll also get to craft tea and scones with 38 new recipes, plus spruce up cabins with hedge mazes and gazebos! So if you've been looking for new ways to interact with Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pochacco, Kuromi, and Chococat, the upcoming update isn't one to miss. Oh, and don't forget that the Friendship Festival's 50s-inspired cosmetics are still available until August 17th!

In any case, we've also got a bunch of handy tips and tricks if you're keen to get ahead, including a Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts guide. Or, if you're on the lookout for something else but still with similar vibes, why not have a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android?