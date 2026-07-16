Hello Kitty Island Adventure adds 50s retro decor as it celebrates the Friendship Festival

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is bringing in its next Friendship Festival this week

This includes brand-new '50s-themed decor to decorate your island with

Not to mention the launch of the new creator calendar event

For life-sim fans looking to enjoy something a bit cuter, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which is available on mobile exclusively via Apple Arcade, does just that with its cast of Sanrio mascots. Now, with the imminent arrival of this year's Friendship Festival event, the latest decor is, well, not the latest as it's actually quite retro!

This time around, the latest batch of cosmetics is available from July 21st until August 17th and will focus on a '50s diner aesthetic. That means sock-hops, leather jackets, jukeboxes and other soda-shop decor that, while perhaps suffering from rose-tinted glasses, is sure to please any rockabilly fanatic.

Grease is the word

But it's not just the Friendship Festival you should be keeping an eye out for if you're a dedicated Hello Kitty Island Adventure fan. Because the folks at Sunblink are also taking the opportunity this summer to highlight the contributions of content creators.

Available now until August 17th, the content creator calendar events feature cosmetics and decor inspired by some of the creators who've put considerable time into highlighting Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Creators such as Fluff'isle, SproutsieSprout, Planet Moonstar and Nikki Island Adventure are all included in the event.

It's always heartening to see studios such as Sunblink highlight the contributions of creators who help to popularise their games. And in the case of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it's coming right around the same time as the aforementioned Friendship Festival, which is packed with even more to do! As always, Sunblink seem to have a lot of content waiting in the wings for this showcase of Sanrio Mascots.

In the meantime, if you want to see what else is making waves on mobile, then you're in luck. Because our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) is being constantly updated!