Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts guide
In many games full of NPCs, the way to their hearts is through their gifts! In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, each character has gifts that they are just okay with getting, gifts that they love, and gifts that they are overjoyed to receive!
You will want to make sure you are keeping track of your friends on the island, as progress in the game is done through tasks, which are given to you depending on your friendship level with the character you are interacting with. Each day, you can give each character three gifts in total, and picking the best gift will increase your friendship level more quickly, unlocking more of the story itself.
Each Sanrio character has three preferred gift categories and the best gift for that specific character hits each of these three categories, being the best. You will often need to create gifts by crafting or baking, so keeping in mind each item category you want to hit will allow you to create the perfect gift for your friend.
Let's go over the best gifts for each character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
1
Hello Kitty
Hello Kitty's Likes are fruit, baked goods, and things that are fancy
Hello Kitty, being the main character of the game, is very easy to gift items too! Baked goods are easy to create and the most effective item to be gifting to her. Mama's Apple Pie (gives two hearts) and Strawberry Shortcake (gives two hearts) are the easiest gifts to create with the most friendship points, but Hello Kitty does like more items:
|1 friendship lvl
|Pineapple, Pineapple Stack, Apple, Strawberry, Pumpkin Pie, Macaron, Veggie Bread, Cinnamon Bread, Tofu Bread, Milk Bread, Cake, Sugarkelp Cake, Volcano Cake, Spooky Cake, Fruit Pizza, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Strawberry Almond Galette, Chocolate Balls, Pastry, Cinnamon Roll, Strawberry Ice Cream, Apple Ice Cream, Tropical Gift, Swampy Gift, Volcanivc Gift, Dreamy Gift, Apple Soda, Strawberry Soda, Cheesecake, Chocolate Cheesecake, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Purple Cheesecake, Turtle Cheesecake, Spiced Cheesecake, Fruity Cheesecake, Sakura Cheesecake, Designer Island Doll, Banana Shake, Strawberry Shake, The Future of Everything, Fruity Cloud
|2 friendship lvls
|Fruity Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Mama's Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Candied Banana Coffee, Beignets with Pineapple Dip
Hello Kitty's Favorite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Red Bow Apple Pie, which requires Flour, Apple and Magma Bloom to be baked in Hello Kitty's Oven.
2
Chococat
Chococat likes mechanical items, books, and of course, chocolate.
Chococat is another character that is quite easy to make friends with, as he has a big list of liked items that are all easy to craft. Ancient Inventors (which gives two hearts) is a very easy-to-create gift that can be crafted and given to him for a good amount of friendship in exchange.
|1 friendship lvl
|Blank Book, Glitchy Book, Swampy Music Box, Volcanic Music Box, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Chocolate Coin, Chocolate Balls, Chocolate Cheesecake, Chocolate Shake, Mocha, Volcano Cake, Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Aquatic Hologram, Rocky Hologram, Swampy Hologram, Tropical Hologram, Volcanic Hologram
|2 friendship lvls
|Ancient Inventions
Chococat's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Interactive History of Chocolate. You will need a blank book, mechanism, spark and chocolate coin to craft this item on the crafting table. The recipe is only unlocked after the main storyline is completed.
3
Pekkle
Pekkle likes mountain-related things, music and crystal gifts.
Pekkle is a more choosy character who only likes specific items that require blueprints. You will need to gather calming crystals in the mountains, catch mountain bugs, or keep an eye out for music boxes to become friends with this character!
|1 friendship lvl
|Volcanic Music Box, Swampy Music Box, Scarlet Scuttler, Frondhawk, Stony Slugger, Mountain Gluper, Banded Spelunker, Calming Crystal, Rosy Duster, Acactnid, Rockadoodler, Twinklebug, Hot Coca, Mama's Pudding, Rocky Hologram, Rocky Material, Rocky Star
|2 friendship lvls
|None
Pekkle's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Mountain Soundtrack. You will need a mechanism, feather, and shiny, as well as a crafting table and the recipe for the item.
4
Hangyodon
Hangyodon likes fish, fabric and underwater items.
Hangyodon is another picky character, who is unlocked at a later stage, and has a lot of preferences that will have you swimming, fishing, and spending time at the ocean. If you are looking to become friends quickly, keeping an eye out for Starfish specifically, as well as any fish that you do not want is the best idea. The best fish to gift him are the Masked Wrassler (found fishing around the Cozy Islands) and the Midnight Pike (found fishing around the Spooky Swamp).
|1 friendship lvl
|Starfish, Any Fish, Peppermint Tetra, Flying Springtail, Mountain Gulper, Banded Spelunker, Seaweed Skipper, Quagfish, Sapphire Seapony, Crustocean, Rainbow Ribbiter, Fabric, Tropical Material, Rocky Material, Swampy Material, Aquatic Hologram, Aquatic Star, Aquatic Gift, Aquatic Souvenir Doll, Designer Island Doll
|2 friendship lvls
|Aquatic Material, Masked Wrassler, Midnight Pike
Hangyodon's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Mermaid Figure. This can be crafted using the crafting table and recipe once you have it, and requires fabric, coconut, and seashells.
5
Pompompurin
Pompompurin likes crystal gifts, milk, and frozen desserts.
Pompompurin is a late-game character, located in the Oasis. He's not too challenging to befriend, liking Calming Crystals and milk, but the most efficient item to gift him is Pudding, which is quite easy to create.
|1 friendship lvl
|Calming Crystal, Mountain Soundtrack, Coral Milk, Hot Cocoa, Cappuccino, Confusing Coffee, Candied Banana Coffee, Tofu Pudding, Pumpkin Pudding, Magma Pudding, Purple Pudding, Sweet Pudding, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream, Apple Ice Cream, Pink Clouds Ice Cream, Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Milk Bread, Dessert pizza, Alfredo Pizza, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Cream Soda, Sweet Cloud, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Vanilla Shake, Banana Shake, Chocolate Shake, Strawberry Shake, Starry Skies Shake
|2 friendship lvls
|Cheese Ice Cream, Pudding
Pompompurin's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is Mama's Pudding. This requires you to put Cactus Cream, Coral Milk and Banana into the Ice Cream Maker.
6
Keroppi
Keroppi likes bugs, wood and swampy gifts.
Keroppi likes a lot of different items and has a lot of different things you can gift them! The most efficient way to become friends is by exploring the Spooky Swamp and catching Bugs and Frogs, which will give two friendship levels.
|1 friendship lvl
|Lotus Blooms, Tigersnoot, Fumefly, Sunset Scooter, Scarlet Scuttler, Blue Berryfly, Woodblock, Swampy Music Box, Tropical Souvenir Doll, Volcanic Souvenir Doll, Aquatic Souvenir Doll, Swampy Gift, Sunslime, Castle Crab, Frondhawk, Stony Slugler, Geyser Grub, Rosy Duster, Honey Bandit, Rockadoodler, Drubble, Acactnid, Lady Bean, Dunebug, Rainbow Ribbiiter, Twinklebug, Sapphire Seapony, Crustocean, Quagfish, Magmiter, Eruptoad, Swampy Star, Swampy Hologram, Swampy Soda
|2 friendship lvls
|Grassy Glowbuddy, Orchid Glowbuddy, Pumpkin Spiceler, Lily Frog, Bush Friend, Phantom Flutterby, Swamp Souvenir Doll
Keroppi's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Critter Totem, which requires a woodblock, coconut and mushroom to be used on the crafting table, once you have the recipe.
7
Retsuko
Retsuko likes hot things, music and ingots.
Restuko has a lot of favourite items that can be found easily in Mount Hothead. You can gift a lot of Ingots and Magma Blooms which are easy to get around that area.
|1 friendship lvl
|Ingot, Cinna Bloom, Magma Bloom, Toasted Almond, Toasted Almond Coffee, Toasty Pizza, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Turtle Cheesecake, Volcanic Music Box, Swampy Music Box, Mountain Soundtrack, Surprising Soda, Pineapple Laval Soda, Fiery Soda
|2 friendship lvls
|None
Retsuko's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Volcanic Guitar. You will need an Ingot, Spark and Mechanism, as well as a crafting table. It's worth noting you can only get the recipe after you have completed the main questline; however, you can fish a Volcanic Guitar out of the lava if you are lucky!
8
Cinnamoroll
Cinnamoroll likes coffee, chocolate and spice.
Cinnamoroll is a bit challenging to physically give gifts to, as he moves around the island. He also likes gifts that are primarily unlocked in the later part of the game and often needs items which are unlocked in later areas as well. The best gift to give him is the Chocolate Coin, found in the coral reef.
|1 friendship lvl
|Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Spicy Pizza, Cinnamon Bread, Cinnamon Roll, Cinna Ice Cream, Magma Pudding, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Coin, Chocolate Balls, Cappuccino, Pink Latte, Sweet Latte, Purple Latte, Frappe, Sakura Frappe, Cappuccino, Candied Banana Coffee, Confusing Coffee, Toasted Almond Coffee, Candlenut coffee, Spiced Cheesecake, Spiced Cloud, Interactive History of Chocolate
|2 friendship lvls
|Molten Frappe, Hot Cocoa, Mocha, Chai, Spicy Pumpkin Latte, Volcano Cake
Cinnamoroll's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is Chocolate Chai. You will need Candlenut, Chocolate Coin and Magma Bloom to create this treat in the Espresso Machine.
9
My Melody
My Melody likes things that are sweet, pink and dreamy!
My Melody is not hard to please when it comes to gifts - many items she likes are easily found around; Swampmallows appear often in the Spooky Swamp, and you can gift her Candy Cloud and Strawberry, which are gained from being friends with others.
|1 friendship lvl
|Swampmallow, Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake, Sugarkelp Cake, Cinnamon Roll, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Macaron, Sweet Latte, Sweet Pudding, Sweet Dreams Stories, Sweet Soda, Sakura Soda, Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Pink Cloud, Candy Cloud, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Sakura Frappe, Sakura Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Shake
|2 friendship lvls
|Pink Latte, Almond Pound Cake, Strawberry Almond Galette
My Melody's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Pink Clouds Ice Cream. This needs Cactus Cream, Sakura, and Candy Cloud to be used in a Dessert Maker.
10
Pochacco
Pochacco likes healthy items, plant-based items, and sports-related items.
Pochacco is another character who is easy to befriend, as he likes a lot of different healthy items, including Tofu, which you can get from becoming other friends!
|1 friendship lvl
|Tofu, Tofu Bread, Veggie Bread, Spinip, Tofu Pudding, Purple Pudding, Purple Latte, Purple Cheesecake, Tofuy Pizza, Veggie Pizza, Spinip Alfredo Pizza
|2 friendship lvls
|Everything Pizza
Pochacco's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Pochacco Energy Pop, which requires Fizz Crystal, Spinpip, and Tofu in the Soda Maker.
11
Kuromi
Kuromi likes soda, autumn things and spooky items.
Kuromi loves all things spooky, so she is easy to please once you start exploring the Spooky Swamp. You can easily craft Jack-O-Lanterns for two friendship levels, along with anything Pumpkin - easily a good gift.
|1 friendship lvl
|Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pudding, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Swampy Soda, Apple Soda, Banana Soda, Cream Soda, Strawberry Soda, Fiery Soda, Tropical Soda, Pineapple Lava Soda, Surprising Soda, Joke Soda, Sweet Soda, Sakura Soda, Fall Cloud
|2 friendship lvls
|Jack-O-Lantern, Spicy Pumpkin Latte, Spooky Cake
Kuromi's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is Pumpkin Spice Soda, which requires Pumpkin, Cinna Bloom and Fizzy Crystal in the Soda Maker.
12
Tuxedosam
Tuxedosam likes things that are tropical and fancy, as well as fabric.
Tuxedosam is an easy character to please, especially as he enjoys coconuts, which can be found all over Seaside Resort. You can craft Tropical Gifts for him, which give two friendship levels, and are easy to create.
|1 friendship lvl
|Coconut, Blue Berryfly, Sunset Scooter, Sunslime, Dragondarter, Castle Crab, Honey Bandit, Dunebug, Peppermint Tetra, Seaweed Skipper, Fabric, Ultimate Joke Pizza, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Pineapple Pizza, Banana Ice Cream, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Candied Banana Coffee, Swamp Gift, Aquatic Gift, Volcanic Gift, Dreamy Gift, Aquatic Material, Red Bow Apple Pie, Mermaid Figure, Pineapple Lava Soda, Banana Soda, The Future of Everything, Tropical Cloud, Tropical Hologram
|2 friendship lvls
|Tropical Material, Tropical Gift, Beignets with Pineapple Dip
Tuxedosam's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is the Designer Island Doll. This requires fabric, a gift box and sand dollar, using a crafting table, after you have found the recipe.
13
Badtz-Maru
Badtz-Maru likes tropical things, pizza, and pranking items.
Badtz-Maru, though looking quite grumpy, does like a lot of easy-to-craft items that can help you build up friendship. He loves any tropical bug and pizza, so is easy to please.
|1 friendship lvl
|Water Balloon, Coconut, Blue Berryfly, Sunset Scooter, Sunslime, Dragon Darter, Castle Crab, Honey Bandit, Dunebug, Seaweed Skipper, Peppermint Tetra, Tofu Pizza, Spicy Pizza, Dessert Pizza, Alfredo Pizza, Toasty Pizza, Fruit Pizza, Veggie Pizza, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Everything Pizza, Three Cheese Pizza, Pineapple Stack Cake, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Banana Ice Cream, Pineapple Lava Soda, Surprising Soda, Joke Soda, Tropical Soda, Banana Soda, Tropical Soda, Tropical Souvenir Doll, Tropical Material, Tropical Cloud, Tropical Hologram
|2 friendship lvls
|Pineapple Pizza
Badtz-Maru's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is Ultimate Joke Pizza, which requires dough, pineapple and tofu, to be cooked in a Pizza Oven.
14
Tophat
Tophat likes items that are fancy, star-related or computer-related.
Tophat is the AI host of the game that you can become friends with once you have finished the game's primarily Island Mystery Quests. He puts himself by the beach, where you can then become his friend. He is a little picky, but you can gift him a computer which is easy to craft once you have the parts!
|1 friendship lvl
|Candied Banana Coffee, Red Bow Apple Pie, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Swampy Gift, Tropical Gift, Volcanic Gift, Aquatic Gift, Dreamy Gift, Blue Power Crystal Decoration, Green Power Crystal Decoration, Red Power Crystal Decoration, Yellow Power Crystal Decoration, Purple Power Crystal Decoration, Designers Island Doll, Glitchy Book, Aquatic Star
|2 friendship lvls
|Computer
Tophat's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is The Future of Everything. You will need to have the recipe and craft the item using a crafting table, as well as Little Challenge, Star and Glitch.
15
Big Challenges
Big Challenges likes Reflecting items, books, and volcanic items.
Big Challenges is Tophat's friend, who you can become friends with once you have completed the game's primary Island Mystery quests. You can easily gift him fish or bugs from Mount Hothead.
|1 friendship lvl
|Ancient Inventions, Volcanic Gift, Volcanic Music Box, Volcanic Souvenir Doll, Volcanic Hologram, Volcanic Star, Sweet Dream Stories, Interactive History of Chocolate, The Future of Everything, Fumefly, Tigersnoot, Geyser Grub, Flying Springtail, Grubble, Lady Bean, Stamppedle, Golden Loach, Eruptoad, Magmiter, Blank Book, Glitchy Book
|2 friendship lvls
|Meditations on Resilience - this item is crafted using a blank book and Little Challenge on the crafting table, after you have gained the recipe.
Big Challenges' favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is The Greatest Challenge, which requires a recipe from Lala, a crafting table, and then an ingot, spark and little challenge.
16
Kiki
Kiki likes things that are dreamy, icy and star-related.
Kiki is a newer member of the game, who likes quite a few items that can be found on Icy Peak.
|1 friendship lvl
|Starfruit, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Clouds Ice Cream, Almond Pound Cake, Sweet Dreams Stories, Snowcicle, Three Cheese Pizza, The Future of Everything, Dreamy Gift, Pink Cloud, Sweet Cloud, Tropical Cloud, Fall Cloud, Fruity Cloud, Spiced Cloud, Cheese Cloud, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Vanilla Shake, Chocolate Shake, Strawberry Shake, Banana Shake, Aquatic Star, Swamp Star, Volcanic Star, Rocky Star, Frappe, Molten Frappe, Sakura Frappe
|2 friendship lvls
|Dreamy Star, Art Supplies
Kiki's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is Stary Skies Shake. This requires Cactus Cream, Snowcicle, and Starfruit in the Dessert Maker.
17
Lala
Lala likes cheese, dreamy items and creative items.
Lala entered the game at the same time as Kiki, and also came with Moon Cheese, a new item on Cloud Island.
|1 friendship lvl
|Moon Cheese, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Clouds Ice Cream, Almond Pound Cake, Sweet Dreams Stories, Cheesecake, Chocolate Cheesecake, Purple Cheesecake, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Sakura Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Spiced Cheesecake, Turtle Cheesecake, Fruity Cheesecake, Starry Shakes Shake, Dreamy Gift, Sweet Cloud, Fall Cloud, Pink Cloud, Tropical Cloud, Fruity Cloud, Spiced Cloud, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Cheese Ice Cream
|2 friendship lvls
|Cheese Cloud, Art Supplies, Three Cheese Pizza
Lala's favourite item to be gifted, granting three friendship levels, is Quattro Formaggio Pizza, which requires dough, moon cheese and coral milk to be crafted in the pizza oven.
So, these are the best gifts for every character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.