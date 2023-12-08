Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts guide

In many games full of NPCs, the way to their hearts is through their gifts! In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, each character has gifts that they are just okay with getting, gifts that they love, and gifts that they are overjoyed to receive!

You will want to make sure you are keeping track of your friends on the island, as progress in the game is done through tasks, which are given to you depending on your friendship level with the character you are interacting with. Each day, you can give each character three gifts in total, and picking the best gift will increase your friendship level more quickly, unlocking more of the story itself.

Each Sanrio character has three preferred gift categories and the best gift for that specific character hits each of these three categories, being the best. You will often need to create gifts by crafting or baking, so keeping in mind each item category you want to hit will allow you to create the perfect gift for your friend.

Let's go over the best gifts for each character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure: