Hello Kitty Island Adventure puts Kuromi in charge for a Month of Mischief

Kuromi's on the till now

Kuromi takes over the cafe for October

Brew potions and trick-or-treat around the island

Rocky Rail Ride adds a new mine cart minigame

Hello Kitty's Cafe is under new management, and the new boss has a pink skull on her hat. Kuromi has taken over for a Month of Mischief in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, not long after the Tea Garden DLC had everyone on Friendship Island minding their manners over scones.

The Spooky Celebration is back again, and this year Kuromi's running the show. You can trick-or-treat your way around the island and brew up some strange new potions, though what goes into them is anyone's guess for now.

The cafe gets a full takeover as well, with spooky surprises tucked away inside. There are Kuromi-themed outfits too, so you can Kuromi-fy yourself and your friends. I covered Gudetama's Month of Meh back in May, and a month of mischief is a clear step up in energy, if nothing else.

Fall Fashion Frenzy is also back for another round, bringing maple-inspired kimonos, coats and other seasonal styles made for crisp days and falling leaves. Being a Londoner, I'd call it autumn and spend most of it hunting for an umbrella, but those maple kimonos look lovely. Don't hang about, though. It's only running until September 30th.

Elsewhere, Pompompurin and Chococat are turning 30, and they're celebrating by heading into the caverns after a magical new ingredient. Getting there means a trip on Rocky Rail Ride, a new minigame in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

I'm picturing the mine cart chase from Temple of Doom with a golden retriever in a beret, and I'll be a bit let down if it's anything else.

Kuromi's tenancy runs until October 31st, after which Hello Kitty presumably gets her cafe back.

Until then, our Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts guide should help you keep the neighbours sweet, and our list of the best simulation games on Android has a few cafes nobody's hijacked yet.