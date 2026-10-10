Hello Kitty Island Adventure gives you your own island house in Welcome Home update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is expanding its player housing options with its latest update

Build everything from a humble cabin to a sprawling mansion in Welcome Home

And welcome the autumn season with the new Days of Plenty event

Mixing together cosy life sim fun, and the recognisable Sanrio cast of mascot characters, it should be no surprise that Hello Kitty Island Adventure has already grown quite the devoted fanbase. Now, if you want to jump into the hit game for yourself, available on mobile exclusively via Apple Arcade, then now's the time with Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Welcome Home update.

As you might expect, update 3.0 Welcome Home is all player housing. You can now create and decorate your own home, planning the layout and progressing from a simple cosy cabin to a sprawling mansion with multiple floors to explore. You can choose your own floorplan, build cabins specifically for your favourite Sanrio mascots, and even plan your own dream home in Creative mode, saving the design for when you have the necessary components.

Here kitty, kitty...

Naturally, the update also introduces another new Sanrio mascot to the roster, with the arrival of Marroncream. This chic, stylish rabbit hails from the suburbs of Paris and comes flush with tips for fashion and turning your home into a real stylish place.

And update 3.0 also sees the arrival of the Days of Plenty event for Fall. Work alongside My Melody, My Sweet Piano and Lala to complete their DIY projects, and get rewarded with all manner of cosy cosmetics and other rewards to help get in the autumn spirit.

While we're a while away from a potential mobile port to regular iOS and Android storefronts, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a fantastic addition to the Apple Arcade roster, and update 3.0 is the perfect time to jump in.

But if you're not lucky enough to have access to Apple Arcade, then you can still check out some of the other great games available on mobile. Why not dig into our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some choice picks of interesting releases?