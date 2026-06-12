Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Paper Parade event returns, running throughout month

Hello Kitty Island Adventure's new Paper Parade event is now live

Help Tuxedosam create the latest parade float by collecting paper

Unlock a suite of new cosmetics and furniture to decorate with!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has covered many different events in its time on mobile. And although they're often dubbed as something else, they tend to tie into real-world events. Surprisingly, it's not the World Cup being celebrated this time in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but the return of the Paper Parade!

Tuxedosam's favourite holiday runs from now until July 1st and will see players in Hello Kitty Island Adventure collecting different pieces of paper in order to create their own parade float. Completing it will net you new outfits for your avatar to help them express themselves.

Paper chase

While this event isn't as big as some of Hello Kitty Island Adventure's other major updates, it'll still be very welcome to players, I don't doubt. One of the major appeals of Hello Kitty Island Adventure is, after all, finding new cosmetics to show off on your character or their house, and Paper Parade has plenty of work to put in for those new additions.

And Paper Parade certainly offers plenty of colourful new additions to your world. With furniture and cosmetics that you can spot in the trailer above. It's definitely got that pastel quality that I reckon plenty of fans will have fun pairing with all the other additions available.

Of course, now all this leaves is the question of exactly when we'll see the newest major update. I'd wager that it won't be before the end of the Paper Parade event, as this promises to offer plenty of content for fans to sink their teeth into over the month of June and into July!

So, if you are looking for even more cosy fun to be had on mobile then you're in luck. Because we've ranked the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for an experience just like the hit life sim has on mobile.