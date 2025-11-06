Heartopia’s first closed beta test is now live for the upcoming life sim

Experience a calmer life

First CBT is now live until Nov 18th

Experience a slice of relaxing city life

Rewards for participating and pre-registering are available

If you’ve been waiting for something gentle, grounded, and full of small joys, Heartopia might be it. XD Games has kicked off the first Closed Beta Test for its upcoming life sim, running now until November 18th, giving early players a chance to settle into its warm, modern world and start shaping their own stories. There are plenty of goodies to collect as well.

At first glance, Heartopia looks like the kind of life you’d actually want to live – morning coffees, city strolls, chats that turn into friendships, and maybe something a little deeper if the moment’s right. It blends the cosy loop of Stardew Valley with the social pulse of Play Together, but swaps farms and fantasy for apartments, cafés, and real human connection.

The beta gives you a small but promising slice of city life, just enough to get a feel for what Heartopia is about. You’ll start by creating your character and meeting a few neighbours, figuring out how to fit into their routines. Customisation plays a big role too, allowing you to shine the way you want. It’s the easygoing pace that makes it feel a bit more lived-in than most sims.

Beta players will also grab a few early perks, including a Blueberry Crossbody Bag just for joining in and a Star Mascot Head if you reach Level 18 before the test ends.

Pre-registration is open on the App Store, Google Play, and the official website, with launch rewards including Gold, Wishing Stars, and Moonlight Crystals when the full release drops in early 2026.

If you like your sims on the softer side, Heartopia might be one to watch. And while you wait, it’s worth checking out our picks for the best simulation games on Android because there are plenty of digital lives to live before this one arrives.