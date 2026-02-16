Heartopia's reward-rich My Little Pony collaboration is now live

Pony-tastic

Heartopia is introducing its first, and a major, collaboration with My Little Pony

Work to restore the Tree of Harmony and return it to Equestria

Grab from the gacha pools and nab themed cosmetics and a car?

If you've been looking for a new life sim, then no doubt XD Games' Heartopia has already caught your attention. Promising a true next-gen experience in cosiness since its release, it's only reaffirming that with the launch of a major new collab featuring none other than My Little Pony!

Yes, if you haven't seen our previous coverage, here's a brief recap. The My Little Pony crossover sees the Tree of Harmony arrive in Cloud Island. It's up to you to tend to the tree and eventually return it to Equestria, ahead of the collab ending on March 16th.

Tending to the tree will offer you one of the different elements of harmony, amongst other goodies and rewards, as you slowly work towards completion. Goodies include time-Limited Exhibition Passes and Badge Pull Tokens that let you work towards completing your collection of badges, with each completed set granting new rewards.

Convertibles are magic

Certainly, if you're starting out or coming back, you'll want to check our Heartopia codes list for some goodies. Of course, that's not the part of this collaboration that's likely caught your eye.

As you might expect, there are collab-exclusive gacha pools, all offering cosmetics based on the Mane Six characters of My Little Pony. But what's more surprising is that the end-point of each pool is a...sports car?

Yes, there's also another collection to complete! Nab all six of the themed cars and you'll be able to trade up for the Harmony Core sports car too! Your guess is as good as mine as to where convertibles fit into the tenets of friendship and harmony, but I'm sure they're still welcome goodies.

