Besiege drops new gameplay trailer ahead of its mobile launch later this month

Nothing can survive

New gameplay video showcases the chaos that awaits you

Build the most unhinged contraptions and cause mayhem

Besiege will release on iOS and Android on November 18th

Arguably the world’s most delightfully destructive sandbox builder is rolling onto mobile very soon. Besiege, the hit physics construction sim from Spiderling Studios, is coming to iOS and Android on November 18th, and there’s a new gameplay video showing exactly how wild it gets on touchscreens.

Besiege is about building machines that probably shouldn’t work but somehow do. You piece together wild contraptions and send them crashing through fortresses, armies, or anything unlucky enough to be nearby. One moment you’re testing a catapult, the next you’ve accidentally invented a flying saw-blade tank that levels half the map.

The best part? You can try it without spending a thing. The opening campaign levels are free, offering a good look at what’s to come across 55 destructible stages spread across four island nations. Each one throws something new at you and usually sends something flying back.

Playdigious helmed the mobile port, which is already a good sign. The interface’s been reworked for touch, the controls are slick, and there’s full support for controllers if you prefer that old-school precision. Cloud saves and achievements are in too, so you can pick up right where you left off, even if your last creation fell apart in spectacular fashion.

And if your imagination runs dry, the Workshop is waiting. You can download community creations or share your own contraptions, from elegant siege engines to disasters held together by pure optimism.

Besiege lands on iOS and Android on November 18th. Pre-register on Google Play or pre-order on the App Store for 10% off at launch. Then get ready to build, break, and laugh your way through a world where chaos is very much part of the design.

And while you wait, you can check out this list of the top physics games to play on iOS right now!