Heartopia codes (January 2026) - Moonlight Crystals and Wishing Stars up for grabs

Regardless of how you want to spend your time in this cosy life sim, you'll want to redeem these Heartopia codes to snag a few extra rewards.

Heartopia is a new multiplayer life sim from XD Entertainment. In this cosy game crafted for freedom and creativity, you can build your dream home, explore a wide range of hobbies and make friends with players from around the globe.

There are plenty of possibilities: you can spend your day fishing, birdwatching, cooking, gardening - the choice is yours! If you prefer, you can also create a cosy little cottage or a big mansion, thanks to the tools at your disposal. And afterwards, why not invite friends over for a tea break?

Of course, your avatar is fully customisable as well. There are thousands of outfits available, ranging from casual wear to elegant gowns and costumes. And since Heartopia is an adorable cozy game, you'll also get to meet plenty of pets.

To help you get started more easily in your new life, you may want to redeem some Heartopia codes to earn extra resources. You're in the right place, as you'll find below a complete list of currently active codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL HEARTOPIA ACTIVE CODES

specialgift0103 – 100 Moonlight Crystals (until 07/02/2026)

heartopia0108 – 100 Moonlight Crystals (until 07/02/2026)

mylittlepony – 100 Moonlight Crystals (until 07/02/2026)

a7k9m2q8l – 5 Wishing Stars, 3 Repair Kits, 10 Blueberries (until 31/03/2026)

letsbuild – 15 Wishing Stars, 5,000 Gold, 10 Fertilizer (until 31/03/2026)

letsdressup – 15 Wishing Stars, 5,000 Gold, 10 Growth Boosters (until 31/03/2026)

z4p6n8r2 – 10 Quality Timber, 2 Chef's Special Salads, 20 Branches (until 31/03/2026)

h9q3a7m5 – 2 Roaming Oak Timber, 10 Milk, 10 Timber (until 31/03/2026)

x2l8k6p – 5 Wishing Stars, 10 Fertilizer, 10 Apples (until 31/03/2026)

m7r9q4a – 2 Mermaid Perfumes, 10,000 Gold, 10 Eggs (until 31/03/2026)

EXPIRED CODES

There are currently no expired codes.

How to redeem Heartopia codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and tap the smartwatch icon (upper-right corner of the screen)

Step 2: Tap Settings

Step 3: Tap Redeem Code (lower-right side of the screen)

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it

Step 5: Your rewards are waiting for you in your in-game mailbox

It's really easy, just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

For more codes, you can follow the game's social media accounts, such as Facebook and X , or join the Discord server. We'll also keep this article updated, so feel free to bookmark it. It'll save you from checking multiple places.

