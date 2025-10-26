Heartopia is kicking off its first closed beta test next month

Listen to your heart

First CBT will run between Nov 4th to 18th

Perform activities like fishing, birdwatching, and cooking

Adopt pets, design your home, and tailor your outfits

Heartopia, XD Games’ upcoming life sim, was announced just last month, and it already looks like a rather promising entry in the genre. The global Closed Beta Test kicks off this November, giving you an early chance to settle into its cosy, pastel-coloured world before its full launch in 2026. Downloads open on November 3rd, with the servers officially going live from November 4th to 18th.

If you’ve sunk hours into Stardew Valley or relaxed with friends in Play Together, you’ll likely recognise the appeal here. Heartopia takes that same easygoing formula: small-town friendships, creative hobbies, quiet days, and layers it with its own gentle rhythm. It’s less about progress bars and more about simply existing in a world that moves at your pace.

Days unfold naturally. One moment you're fishing and then you're birdwatching the next. You can also choose to build your dream home or stroll around town finding neighbours to chat with. You're not bound by stamina or a rigid checklist - just do whatever you vibe with.

Every visit brings something new. Ten random neighbours appear each time you log in, turning small encounters into little stories of their own. There are pets to adopt (over twenty kinds of cats and dogs), hobbies to master, and more than a thousand outfits to mix and match. You’re not rushed to do anything, and that might be its biggest charm.

Visually, Heartopia is shaping up to be a rather good-looking experience. Lush, soft, and detailed in a way that makes even simple moments feel special. You can also find more games that share this polished aesthetic in our list of the best-looking games on iOS, but Heartopia seems ready to carve out its own peaceful corner in that list.

Pre-registration is now open on Heartopia’s official website, offering exclusive rewards for those who sign up ahead of its global release next year.